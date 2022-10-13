Under pressure: Rethinking coastal land use and adaptation strategies

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



By 2050 — in just 28 years — sea level along the Long Island Sound shoreline is expected to be 18 inches above current levels. By 2100 it could be one and a half meters higher than the current level. Severe weather events caused by climate change, such as intense hurricanes, are also projected to increase frequency. What all this means for the densely populated coast, which includes some of the largest cities in the state, is that significant changes are afoot.

UConn Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture researcher Tao Wu ’21 Ph.D and Extension Educator with the Connecticut Sea Grant program Juliana Barrett recently published a study examining past land use changes and the importance of taking factors such as social -taking into account economic development and the dynamics of coastal environments in order to make these areas more resilient to climate change. Their findings have been published in Environmental management.

This research focused on Connecticut, which has 96 miles of coastal land and 24 towns along the Long Island Sound shoreline, and the ways past coastal land use changes have influenced resilience.

Connecticut’s coastal areas are vulnerable after rapid development in the 19e and 20e centuries, and because much of the land is less than 20 feet above sea level, the researchers say.

“Based on climate modeling and analogies with glaciological conditions, the global mean SLR . is [sea level rise] projections are more than 50% higher in Long Island Sound than the global average in a medium-low emission scenario,” Wu said.

Although conveniently located for industry and commerce, coasts are very changeable and presenting development challenges. Coastal areas are under constant pressure from forces such as wind, tides, flooding, sediment deposition and sea level rise. Development, sprawl and impenetrable surfaces exacerbate the problems by increasing the risk of flooding in urban areas near the coast.

The researchers examined land use and focused on examples from New Haven Harbor, New London Ocean Beach and Jordan Cove barrier island to study past adaptive measures.

For their work, the researchers used GIS georeference from historical maps and satellite imagery, Digital Elevation Model (DEM) analysis and historical documentation analysis.

“The GIS methods help to get an accurate picture of land use changes and coastal land morphological changes and the relationship with elevation changes,” Wu says. “The analysis of historical documentation and analysis of coastal hazards aids our understanding of the adaptive cycle of coastal land use change and evolution of communities, the changes in disaster response and risk management in the United States and Connecticut and reveals the need for adaptation and resilience. strategies.”

By looking at the history of land use change, the researchers saw how increased population and development have led to an unprecedented degree of vulnerability in Connecticut’s coastal communities.

Wu says engineering-based solutions such as levees and storm surge barriers are the typical adaptation methods adapted for coastlines, but are limited in what they can accomplish.

“The flood mitigation systems constructed can suddenly break down as a result of disturbances that could previously be accommodated and repaired,” Wu says. “Rigid systems ultimately fail because they cannot account for uncertainty and try to maintain an absolutely stable state, especially under the conditions of climate change and the associated uncertainty.”

In the case of the Port of New Haven, a rigid development in the form of filling the harbor for the construction of the highway system has significantly increased the flood risk of the area.

Wu explains that there are multiple nature-based solutions and other resilience strategies that help coasts absorb the effects of coastal flooding and storm surges, including living coastlines, engineered wetlands, green stormwater management, strategic retreat, floodplain land acquisition, and open space conservation. Conventional engineering solutions focus on removing disturbance, but resilient solutions focus on building the capacity to absorb and repair disturbances in coastal areas. Essentially, nature-based solutions work with, rather than against, nature as technical solutions have.

“These methods are increasingly important for adaptation to climate change and natural forces, as floodplains and coastlines are dynamic landscapes that are constantly changing and evolving in ways that these engineering structural solutions cannot accommodate,” Wu says.

The researchers did find evidence of past resilience adaptations, noting how: the 1938 New England hurricane led to a land use change for the Ocean Beach community and New London’s inner city waterfront. In addition, New London has also implemented green infrastructure measures that have helped increase Ocean Beach Park’s ability to withstand storm surges and floodwaters to some extent, the researchers note. These past measures are now informative.

Faced with sea level rise and climate change, much of the area surrounding the Port of New Haven lies within 100- and 500-year flood zones. The city has now initiated a proactive adaptation policy to build resilience.

Seen as a “good area” for development in the 1950s, the researchers note that the barrier island of Jordan Cove, now underwater, is an extreme case and a good example of considering the long-term dynamics between ocean and land. in planning and development.

“The shift from ‘dry feet’ to ‘living with water’ in the Netherlands is an example of resilient thinking,” says Wu. “In Connecticut, we need to help people understand the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels, severe coastal flooding, and the fragility of coastal communities. We also need to consider changes in our policy making, new development planning and natural resource management. In short, we need to be resilient in mind, then adapt to the changing climate and create a resilient living environment by learning, experimenting and creating with the aim of developing new solutions that can cope with our ever-changing environment.”

New Classification of the World’s Coastlines to Improve Climate Action

More information:

Tao Wu et al, Methods for coastal land use management under the pressure of climate change and population growth, Environmental management (2022). Tao Wu et al, Methods for coastal land use management under the pressure of climate change and population growth,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s00267-022-01705-9

Provided by the University of Connecticut

