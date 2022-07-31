Under pressure England captain Jos Buttler needs a win in T20 decider against South Africa

England go into today’s Twenty20 decider against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and need the win to enable Jos Buttler to escape his first home summer as captain with a series win.

But he also knows there are questions ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts in October – and he must use a seven-game run in Pakistan and a three-game run in Australia to answer them.

Among them is the form of Jason Roy, who has provided England with turbo-charged starts for most of his career. But he has looked hopeless this summer, scraping together 59 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 73 – well below T20’s bare minimum of 100.

England captain Jos Buttler will feel the heat after a disappointing summer

Teammates line up to support him, but there comes a time when his stiffness puts others under too much pressure. His opening partner Buttler, for example, looked good against South Africa in Bristol and Cardiff, but gave it away in search of runs that became increasingly urgent due to Roy’s struggle.

There are two solutions if his decline turns out to be irreversible. Give Lancashire’s Phil Salt the series in Pakistan, which starts in September, so he has time to prepare for the World Cup, or move the in-form Jonny Bairstow to open and bring Yorkshire’s Harry Brook into the middle ground.

Roy could use a big score today to quell the speculation.

Then there’s Ben Stokes, who is sitting out this series but expects to go to the World Cup, not least because he recently retired from the ODI format. To view the Stokes situation as a mystery feels a little insane, but he has rarely translated his Test and one-day-level prowess into the T20 game.

Ben Stokes is expected to compete for England in the T20 World Cup in October

He averages 20 with the bat, without even half a century, and 37 with the ball.

But Buttler won’t want to enter the World Cup without the man he beat in the super over against New Zealand at Lord’s three years ago. It seems inconceivable that Stokes will not take his usual place at number 5 or 6 in Australia. And if England also stay with Roy and continue to tolerate Dawid Malan’s slow start at number 3, that would mean there is no place for Salt or Brook in the starting XI.

At a time when England’s 20-over squad feel it needs fresh blood, that could be a mistake.

Jason Roy has endured a disappointing spell in the three-game run with South Africa

Liam Livingstone is another in need of a gig. He does not fall into the Roy category as he cracked four sixes in the win over India at Trent Bridge. But he’s temporarily lost the mojo that made him so vigilant over the past two summers, and his bowling — none for 74 from five overs this season — also lacked his usual verve.

In any case, England’s bowling has had its moments. Injuries to Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes allowed Reece Topley to show his class this summer, while Chris Jordan looks revitalized as death bowler Eoin Morgan called in. His yorkers against South Africa were of high quality.

But the feeling persists that Buttler’s England has yet to emerge from the shadow of Morgan’s. Today’s win should provide some breathing room before things get serious this fall.