Under new laws, employers ‘could sue unions that fail to provide the minimum service’

Rishi Sunak’s promised anti-strike laws to curb the power of militant union barons could be unveiled as early as today.

The much-anticipated legislation is expected to include ‘minimum service’ levels in key sectors – such as railways, education, fire and border security.

Employers could sue unions and fire staff if these basic jobs are not maintained.

The measures should be presented to parliament by the end of the month, although they are unlikely to be in place given the current spate of industrial action.

The government faces a battle in the House of Lords, with Labor labeling the move an ‘attack on the right to strike’ and unions threatening to ask the courts to intervene.

A government source told the Times: “This legislation will remove legal immunity for strikes where unions fail to implement a minimum level of service. The strikes will be illegal. Eventually people could be fired for breach of contract.’

Train drivers ran away today, bringing the rail network to a standstill again.

In his first major speech as prime minister yesterday, Sunak said that ‘people should have the right to strike’.

But he added: “That has to be balanced against the right of the British public to live their lives without being completely unnecessarily disrupted as we have seen recently.

“And that’s why I said we’ll introduce new legislation that restores that balance and critically protects people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Union barons have vowed to ‘fight’ the government over anti-strike laws and it could be months before new legislation takes full effect.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today program Labor would not support the move.

“The NHS relies on the goodwill of doctors and nurses and other people who work in our healthcare system,” she said.

“If you say people can’t take industrial action, to say we’re going from slapping our nurses to firing them for taking industrial action – which is what the government is now threatening – the idea that that will deliver and reduce delays for patients, that’s just for the birds.

“And that’s why Labor would be against the government going down that road.”

Mr Sunak also appeared to suggest that nurses could be paid more to resolve the bitter dispute with the Royal College of Nursing.

The union has demanded a 19 percent wage increase, but was given about 4 percent for this year (2022-23).

The Prime Minister said: ‘As I said about wages, those talks should be based on what is affordable.

“I don’t think a 19 percent pay rise is affordable — I don’t think anybody thinks a 19 percent pay rise is affordable.

“But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have dialogue, shouldn’t have conversations.”

A wage review process that also decides on wage increases for 2023-24 could also be brought forward to ease tensions.

He elaborated on the process for making decisions about next year’s pay raises, saying, “We’ll be outlining more plans in this area in the coming days.”