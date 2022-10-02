Under-fire Truss and Kwarteng prepare to face Tory faithful

This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Sunday

It was reportedly said by former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson that is a week in politics long. So how long does a month feel? A very long time, it turns out, given the political and economic maelstrom since Liz Truss became party leader in early September. Perhaps she should have paid more attention to the advice of the FT editors.

This week Truss will explain herself to her party gathered for her annual conference in Birmingham. Although there have been reports of Tory MP no-shows, Truss will certainly be joined by her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. He will address the conference on Monday. Truss will deliver the closing speech on Wednesday.

On the other side of the world, the Chinese leadership is also involved in party management. The country is embarking on its annual Golden Week holiday, kicking off what is expected to be a month of patriotic pageantry in which President Xi Jinping will receive an unprecedented third term as Communist Party general secretary and head of the Chinese military. .

Then there are the more conventional elections. You can read analysis by FT reporters of Brazil’s “imperfect” presidential election. And this Sunday, Austria will go to the polls to elect its new president.

Finally, it’s going to be another big week for rocket enthusiasts as the SpaceX Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA is slated for to take off in front of the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida – as long as Hurricane Ian doesn’t disrupt the proceedings.

Economic data

Jobs will be a focus for economic data in a fairly thin week. The US and Canada will release figures on Friday.

There will also be an opportunity for international comparisons with the purchasing managers index reports for manufacturing and services.

businesses

It’s another busy week for news from the shopping street. Inflation will dominate UK retailer Tescos half-year results: how much of it to include, how much to absorb from suppliers, and how much to pass on to consumers. Investors were somewhat surprised when the supermarket chain said in April it would miss out on some gains this year to keep pricing sharp, but the decision now seems forward-looking.

Other retailers use funds to help their staff cope with the cost of living. The John Lewis Partnership will begin offering free food to Waitrose department store and supermarket staff this week. This isn’t quite an altruistic move given the growing ‘war for talent’ ahead of the busy Christmas trading period and the warning this month by the employee-owned company that it may not be able to pay its annual employee bonus.

Wages are rising in the sector. At least three retailers have made annual pay increases and now they’re cutting benefits too — free meals, employee discounts and paid breaks among them.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

EU, European Central Bank Q3 euro area bank lending survey

Eurozone, France, Germany, Japan, UK, US: S&P Global/Cips purchasing managers index data.

UK, de John Lewis Partnership begins to sacrifice free food for staff at its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets to help with living expenses.

US construction spending figures

Results: Renewal Q2, Extending investments For your information

Tuesday

Australia, Reserve Bank of Australia holds monthly meeting on rate setting

US Factory Order Details

Results: Greggs Q3 trading update

Wednesday

France, August industrial production figures

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US: S&P Global/IHS Markit services PMI data

Germany, trade balance figures

New Zealand, Reserve Bank of New Zealand publishes rate decision

Poland, the Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland holds its rate-fixing meeting.

Results: tesco H1, Topps tiles For your information

Thursday

EU Retail Sales in August

Germany, UK: S&P Global Build PMI Data

India, S&P Global services PMI data

Elon Musk is questioned under oath by Twitter ‘s lawyers as part of a lawsuit over the multibillionaire’s bid to walk away from a $44 billion acquisition. The five-day trial begins on October 17.

Results: Conagra Brands Q1, Zodiac Signs Q2, CMC Markets H1 trading update, Levi Strauss & Co Q3, McCormick & Company Q3

Friday

Canada, September unemployment figures

Italy August Retail Data

UK, quarterly overview of productivity figures

UK, Halifax Monthly House Price Index

UK, Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMG Monthly Employment Report

US, September unemployment figures

Results: JD Wetherspoon For your information

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

Austria, board of the International Atomic Energy Agency meets in Vienna

Canada, Quebec general election

Germany, Unification Day a holiday to celebrate 32 years of reunification. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are reportedly planning a work dinner meeting in Berlin as the first to recover in time from Covid-19.

Iraq National Day

Sweden, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded announced in Stockholm. The prizes for physics, chemistry, literature and peace will be announced over the next four days, the latest in Oslo, Norway.

Tuesday

Australia, Wimbledon 2022 finalist Nick Kyrgios is to appear in court in Canberra on charges of assault over an incident last year.

EU, Ecofin council meeting discusses, among other things, rising energy prices, the war in Ukraine and the economic prospects.

US, NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the . to launch fifth manned mission also to the International Space Station Kennedy Space Center in Florida today or friday.

Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement, begins

Wednesday

Spain, a German-Spanish summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will take place in the Galician port city of A Coruña.

UK, Aslef union officials at 12 train operators have to organize a further coordinated 24-hour strike, disrupting Britain’s rail network.

UK Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Liz Truss speaks on the closing day of her party’s annual conference in Birmingham.

Thursday

Norway, Norwegian government presents its budget for 2023 to the Deposit

The Czech Republic, the European Political Community (EPC) meeting will take place in Prague, where leaders from the EU, Ukraine, the UK, Norway, Switzerland and the countries of the Western Balkans will meet.

US, IMF director Kristalina Georgieva delivers a speech at Georgetown University in Washington before next week’s annual IMF meetings.

Friday

Czech Republic, Informal Meeting of EU Heads of State or Government in Prague

Lesotho, general election

Russia, President Vladimir Putin turns 70

Saturday

Scottish National Party Annual Conference begins in Aberdeen

UK, another 24-hour national train strike, this time by RMT union railway workers in a dispute over jobs, wages and working conditions

Sunday

Austria, presidential elections

Germany, state elections in Lower Saxony

Uganda National Day