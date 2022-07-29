Uncontrolled debris from Chinese space rocket could crash back to Earth as soon as Saturday

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



According to The Aerospace Corporation, a federally funded space research center that tracks the return of orbital debris, uncontrolled debris from a Chinese rocket could return to Earth.

Earlier this week, China launched a new lab module called the Wentian for its Tiangong space station from Hainan Island in the South China Sea. The missile carrying the module, the Long March 5B, will make an uncontrolled reentry.

This isn’t the first time rocket debris from China’s space program has plunged through the atmosphere with a hint of thrills.

In May 2021, the world watched with uncertainty as it tried to determine where the remains of a rocket of the same class carrying the first module for the Tiangong space station would crash.

After days of tense monitoring by scientists and various agencies, including the United States Space Command, the rocket returned to the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

Now a replica situation is near.

The rocket, China’s largest, measures about 175 feet and weighs 23 tons, according to the Aerospace Corporation. It’s way too early to say exactly where it will fall.

The US Space Command said in a statement that the location of last year’s return could only be determined “within hours of return.” An agency spokesperson told CNN it’s monitoring space debris from this week’s launch.

But experts emphasize that the risk to people in general and to the United States is extremely low.

“We estimate that basically only 3% of the ground trajectory passes over the US,” said Lael Woods, director at The Aerospace Corporation.

According to Marlon Sorge, director of the Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Orbital and Reentry Debris Studies, space agencies are trying to guide the return of rockets of a certain size to make sure they land somewhere where they won’t endanger people.

If an object has a 1 in 10,000 chance of hitting an area where it could injure someone, NASA will try to control its return, Sorge told US TODAY.

“It’s essentially a low-risk thing, but it’s much higher than it should be. It’s 10 times higher than our thresholds,” said Ted Muelhaupt, a debris return expert who works with Aerospace. Corporation, Wednesday to US TODAY.

“But the fact that we’re having this conversation; the fact that people are following it … looking at it … is an unnecessary thing. Even if nothing happens, people are ready in case something happens, costs money.”

NASA has in the past reprimanded the Chinese space agency for allowing uncontrolled reentry.

“It is clear that China is not meeting responsible standards with regard to their space debris,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement following the return of last year’s rocket debris.

