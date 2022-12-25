Unchanged Australia enters Warner’s 100th Test first

Australia chose it Scale against South Africa
Elgar initially expected some life with enough live grass, but was confident that the MCG surface would hold up well for batting all day long. There is also the prospect of a reverse swing later in the game.
Australia’s XI is unchanged from the team who won the first Test which they won by six wickets in two days.
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland
South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee, 3 Theunis de Bruyn, 4 Temba Bavuma, 5 Theunis de Bruyn, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi