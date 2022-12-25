Unchanged Australia enters Warner’s 100th Test first

Australia chose it Scale against South Africa

South Africa’s batting line-up was asked to appear for the second successive Test after Pat Cummins put them to bat a week ago on a pitch much less green than the Gabbas’. Whether or not Cummins’ decision was dictated by the loss of four wickets in the successful pursuit in Brisbane, Dean Elgar was surprised, but delighted, when asked to bat and would have liked to have run first on the board anyway.

Elgar initially expected some life with enough live grass, but was confident that the MCG surface would hold up well for batting all day long. There is also the prospect of a reverse swing later in the game.

Despite being bowled out for less than 200 in their last six Test innings, South Africa made no changes to their team composition, sticking to their formula of six specialist batsmen and five bowlers. However, they did make a move in the top order. Rassie van der Dussen, returning from a broken finger before the Brisbane match, was left out in favor of Theunis de Bruyn, who is playing his first Test in three years.

Cummins’ decision means David Warner will have to wait to take center stage in his 100th Test. Warner becomes the 14th Australian to reach the milestone and is playing the match after a period of meager form – averaging just over 20 in Test cricket this year.

Australia’s XI is unchanged from the team who won the first Test which they won by six wickets in two days.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland