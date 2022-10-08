Uncertain of reception, Mariners’ Ray toes familiar rubber in Game 2 vs. Blue Jays

TORONTO — Robbie Ray climbs the hill near Rogers Center on Saturday for the first time since leaving the Toronto Blue Jays. Earning a Cy Young when he pitched for the club last year, he was an integral cog in a team that fell just one game short in the postseason and yet, for all that, Ray doesn’t know how the home crowd will welcome him as a visitor.

“I would think it would be pretty positive, but this is a play-off” [game]so there can definitely be a lot of boos,” Ray said with a laugh during his media availability Friday at Rogers Center.

The southpaw starts Game 2 of the wildcard series for the Mariners, who have a shot at the win after a 4-0 win in Friday’s opener of the best-of-three set. Righthander Luis Castillo suppressed the Blue Jays’ attack in that game, while the M’s scored three runs off Alek Manoah in the first inning and never looked back.

As for the storylines, Ray’s return is layered and adds to what will already be a dramatic afternoon in Toronto. Not only will the 31-year-old look down on his former teammates and friends with a chance to take them out, but he’s also going up against right-handed Kevin Gausman, who signed the Blue Jays a day after Ray signed his deal with the Marines.

Essentially, Ray throws at his replacement.

Ray — who received a $115 million five-year deal compared to Gausman’s five-year $110 million contract — was asked if Saturday’s matchup had added any intrigue and replied with a simple “No.”

He did elaborate on his decision to join the Mariners, but said that when the Blue Jays traveled to Seattle for a series in August 2021, it opened his eyes to the young, exciting ball club, its fans and the atmosphere. from T-Mobile park.

Money was also a factor, he said.

“Obviously, the financials behind it were a big part of it too, because I’ve been trying to start my family for a long time,” Ray said. “I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. That was a big part of it… Those were the two biggest factors for me.”

Ray was acquired by the Blue Jays in an August 2020 transaction with the Arizona Diamondbacks and revived his career with the help of pitching coach Pete Walker and the Blue Jays staff. That culminated in his dominant campaign in 2021 where he led the AL in ERA (2.84), innings (193.1) and strikeouts (248) en route to capture his first Cy Young award.

“Honestly, they let me be myself and I immediately learned some things about myself that I didn’t know before,” said Ray, a veteran who has played in the premier league for nine seasons. “I think for me that was something that was missing. [With other clubs] it was always, ‘You have to do this, you have to do this.’ With the Blue Jays it was, “We just let you be yourself about your workout routine, your pitches you pick, game planning, that sort of thing.”

“They just let me be what I had to be and let me learn what it really means to be here and to take ownership of what I do,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I needed at the time.”

Success on the field was an aspect of his time in Toronto, but Ray also nurtured the bond he developed with his teammates during their vagabond, COVID-infected 2021 campaign, with the franchise playing home games in Dunedin, Buffalo and, finally, Toronto.

“That second leg when we were all in Buffalo we all stayed at the hotel together and it was like a bunch of brothers just hanging out,” Ray told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi in an interview last summer. “I talk about it all the time – that was a special group we had. It didn’t matter who it was, at night it was five, six, seven, eight of us eating pizza and wings at Hyun Jin [Ryu’s] room or my room, just hang out and just be guys. It definitely brought us closer together.”

Prior to Friday’s Game 1, Ray hugged Ryu when he ran into his former teammate outside the Blue Jays clubhouse. He later said he still keeps in touch with the South Korean lefty, calling and texting him, along with other Blue Jays players.

“Who doesn’t love Hyun Jin?” Ray asked. “He’s a great person. He’s great. He took care of me. He always puts a smile on your face when you see him. For me it was great to be able to see him today and give him a big hug .”

Sentiments aside, Ray’s focus is clearly on the task ahead of us, which is to help the Mariners advance to the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros. The club is in the postseason for the first time since 2001, breaking through the longest active drought in North American professional sports.

Ray was inconsistent at times during his inaugural campaign with the Mariners, with a 12-12 record with 3.71 ERA and 4.17 FIP over 32 starts and 189 innings. However, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais, the numbers don’t give the full picture of the left-hander’s contributions to his new club.

“He has meant a lot to our team this year,” says Servais. “It really came out, probably in the past month, two months more than earlier in the year [with him] taking a bit more of a leadership role with the whole group – not just with the other starting pitchers.”

Now Servais will hand the ball to Ray for the most important start of his Mariners term and arguably the most important of his entire career.

“I think it’s going to be exciting for him,” said the manager. “I know his stuff will be very good tomorrow, and I know you’ll hear him growl.”

Ray, for his part, knows what to expect when he presses the familiar rubber.

“It will obviously be very loud here,” he said. “The roof is closed. [It’s] will be packed. The fans here are rowdy, they love baseball, they love the Blue Jays.

“For me, it’s just understanding that we’re still playing baseball, and we just have to keep playing the way we got here. Don’t let the situation get too big, don’t let the crowd control the story.”