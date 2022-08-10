Unborn baby in ICU nurse horror crash was almost full term and was torn from mom’s uterus

The unborn baby who died in a horror car accident in Los Angeles last week was near term and was ripped from its mother’s womb when a “mentally ill” ICU nurse plowed into their vehicle at furious speed.

Asherey Ryan was eight and a half months pregnant with her second son, Armani Lester, when she was murdered on August 4 along with Armani and her one-year-old son, Alonzo.

Armani’s father, Reynold Lester, was also killed in the crash, along with two women in another vehicle whose name is not yet known.

ICU nurse Nicole Linton was filmed by surveillance cameras plowing her vehicle at high speed through a red light and into the busy intersection.

The other family’s vehicle was immediately split in two. Alonzo was sent through the air in his car seat.

His body was found separated from his mother’s, the LA County Medical Examiner Office confirmed.

Last Thursday’s horror crash killed six people, including the pregnant woman, her unborn son, her one-year-old son and her boyfriend.

ICU nurse Nicole Linton has been charged with six murders

Linton, 37, has been charged with six murders, including one for the death of the unborn baby.

His body was found separate from hers, a spokesman for the Medical Examiner’s Office told DailyMail.com.

Luis Quintero, Alonzo’s father, shared his grief on Monday.

“He was full of joy, very excited.

“I loved it when he grabbed his hands, when he kicked his legs with excitement . . . now I’ll never see him again.”

He said he wants Linton – who prosecutors say was involved in 13 previous crashes – to be brought to justice.

“I want to see justice done. Something for her, payback for what she’s done.

“Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son from me. And I’ll never see him.’

The family is now raising money for funeral services at a GoFundMe page. They have raised over $163,000 to date.

Linton’s attorney said her mental health may have contributed to the crash and asked that her arraignment be postponed until October.

She had no drugs or alcohol in her system and her motive for running a red light and plowing through the intersection remains unclear.

Linton on the side of the road after the crash. Her lawyer told the court she had ‘serious’ mental health problems

One-year-old Alonzo was also killed in the crash. His father Luis Quintero is now mourning his loss

Luis Quintero, Alonzo’s one-year-old father, said he will never be able to forgive the nurse

Prosecutors also revealed in court that Linton was involved in 13 previous traffic accidents, including one in 2020 involving two vehicles in total.

DailyMail.com has obtained crash records from two incidents in Texas – one in 2013 and one in 2016.

In both cases, another driver hit her vehicle from behind.

The California Highway Patrol declined to provide further details about the crashes.

It remains unclear why Linton was able to work in healthcare, let alone in the ICU, with the extensive mental health issues her lawyer described. She held as many as six nursing jobs in five states in the past two years.

Linton is from Houston, Texas, and worked in Los Angeles as a contractor at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She worked for the nursing contractor group AMN Healthcare, which she joined in October 2020.

The aftermath of Thursday’s fiery crash in Los Angeles

Tribute at the crash site in Windsor Hills, Los Angeles, last week

AMN Healthcare declined to comment on what kind of background checks were performed when she first landed a job with them.

“At this time, we are unable to comment on an active criminal investigation. Any further questions should be forwarded to law enforcement agencies,” a spokesperson said.

Until 2009, Linton worked as a sales manager for General Motors, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She started working in health care as an “external” at NYU in 2010, although she had not completed her nursing degree in 2015.

Asherey, Renald and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy checkup when Linton crashed into the car they were traveling in. Their car was torn in two by the collision.

“A young family was destroyed in an instant,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said Monday.

“There is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of the dead and injured.

“It is a tremendous loss not only to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy and watched the now viral video of the collision.”

Two other women have not yet been identified. None of Linton’s family has spoken out yet.