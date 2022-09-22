Unbeaten tons to Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby have Somerset in total control

Somerset 389 (Abell 111, Bartlett 62, Keogh 4-99) and 277 for 1 (Abell 112*, Lammonby 101*, Imam-ul-Haq 52) lead Northamptonshire265 (Young 85, Taylor 60*, Overton 5-38) by 401 runs

Somerset will go into the final day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Northamptonshire at Taunton in a strong position, knowing victory will guarantee First Division survival.

With a lead of 401 and nine second-innings wickets still in hand, the home side can feel confident of at least a draw, which would put them 17 points clear of second-placed Warwickshire.

Having dismissed Northamptonshire for 265 from 184 for 6 overnight, Craig Overton finished with 5 for 38 and Somerset built on a first innings lead of 124 by posting 277 for 1.

Unbeaten centuries from skipper Tom Abell, his second ton of the match, and Tom Lammonby led the way, while Imam-ul-Haq contributed 52. Abell made 112 not out and Lammonby 101 not out to effectively knock Northants out of the game.

If Somerset can complete the win, it will open up a 25-point gap on Warwickshire and lift them into a comfortable sixth place in Division One, with the final round of games next week.

They began the third day against Northants in perfect fashion as Josh Davey had Saif Zaib well caught low at second slip by Overton off the first ball of the morning.

But Tom Taylor, unbeaten on 19 overnight, moved to an impressive fifty off 69 balls by slicing his tenth four off Kasey Aldridge.

Another Taylor boundary off Abell took Northants past the follow-on figure of 240 for 7 and Somerset’s attack, missing the injured Lewis Gregory, looked frustrated as Lizaad Williams helped add 63 for the fourth wicket.

That changed with an unnecessary run. Taylor played Sajid Khan into the leg side with no intention of taking a single but Williams, on 23, ran down the pitch from the non-striker’s end and was sent along with Josh Davey’s throw to the bowler.

Aldridge had Ben Sanderson caught at mid on and Overton ended the innings when Jack White was caught behind and backed towards square leg.

By lunch Somerset had extended their lead by 12 to 136 and the afternoon session saw Lammonby and Imam build on without undue alarm.

Imam was first in his half-century off 74 balls, after hitting four fours and a straight six off Rob Keogh, a shot that led to 200.

The Pakistan Test opener fell soon after, allowing a ball from off-spinner Keogh to run up his pad on a glove before it was caught by wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos running in front of the stumps.

By then the lead was 225 and Lammonby quickly followed his opening partner to fifty, having faced 115 balls and hit five fours.

At tea, Somerset had reached 118 for 1, with Lammonby on 54, and arch-rivals Gloucestershire were on the verge of doing them a huge favor by beating Warwickshire.

The last ball in Bristol was shown on the screens down the M5 at the Cooper Associates County Ground to relieved applause from Somerset fans as Lammonby and Abell ahead of them built a 70-ball half-century stand.

Abell launched a six over mid-wicket off Keogh as his side accelerated towards a morning statement. His fifty came off 49 deliveries and also featured five fours.

Successive Abell boundaries off Keogh took the lead past 350, while a further four in the off-spinner’s subsequent over took Somerset’s captain past 1,000 first-class runs for the season.

A swept single off Keogh completed Abell’s fifth hundred of the summer off 87 balls, with 14 fours and a six.

Lammonby lost nothing by comparison, taming his natural attacking instincts to hit just eight boundaries in his patient 221-ball century. At stumps the stand between the pair was worth 176.