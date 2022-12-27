Unadkat: Getting a Test wicket is something I envisioned 1000 times

Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara have been iconic figures for Saurashtra in domestic cricket. However, between the two Unadkat Tests, Pujara played 97 matches for India in the red-ball format, establishing himself as No. 3 in a famous batting line-up. When Unadkat, called up as Mohammed Shami’s replacement, finally landed in Chattogram after a visa delay and donned Indian whites, Pujara was overjoyed.

“He wasn’t playing in the first game, but I put the shirt on for the first time and he said ‘you look good’. That came straight from the heart and I could see how happy he was for me,” Unadkat told PTI afterwards. Coming back from Bangladesh.

“Playing with him was special. He told me to keep pushing myself all these years for that opportunity. He’s been a part of the team for over 10 years, I look up to him in a way that I love too.” to be part of the team the way he has been. With all the ups and downs he faced in his career and still playing 98 tests he has been immensely motivating for me.”

Fresh from the India under-19 team in 2010, Unadkat’s Test debut 12 years ago was unforgettable. He had figures of 0 for 101 in the only innings India bowled in that Test against South Africa. But the 31-year-old left-arm closer made his vast domestic experience count in his second Test, against Bangladesh, last week.

India were wicketless with the new ball for close to 15 overs after Bangladesh elected to bat. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan were firm and vigilant. Brought in as a first change, Unadkat kept landing the ball in the area around the stump and kept varying its length on a flat Mirpur court. He finally got a long ball to jump from a good length and caught Hasan off a ravine, his first wicket in Test cricket.

Jaydev Unadkat sacked Zakir Hasan for his first Test wicket•AFP/Getty images

“I was trying to extract the length of the rebound and I felt like I could do it,” Unadkat said. “The feeling [of bagging his first Test wicket] It will remain one of the most special memories of my cricketing career. Getting a test wicket is something I envisioned 1000 times.

“I had my opportunity because the management felt that it was suitable for the field. The conditions were similar [to Rajkot]. [There was] there isn’t much pace out of the wicket and you’ll have to extract as much as you can by hitting the length hard. I knew that if I stuck to my strengths, something would come my way and that’s how I got that extra bounce.”

Unadkat had replaced Kuldeep Yadav, who was man of the match in the first Test, in India’s XI for the second match, a move that divided opinion. On a surface that was expected to spin as the match progressed, India had picked three seamers after playing three spinners in the first game. Unadkat said he did not feel the added pressure to replace Kuldeep.

“I just wanted to contribute,” he said. “If you don’t take a wicket, create pressure from the other end. That was the thinking.

“Domestic cricket has helped me immensely in that way. You always have a role to play as a bowler, even when you don’t get the wickets. You can create pressure and question the batsman and other bowlers can take advantage of that.” .

While a Test call-up eluded him for around 12 years, Unadkat worked hard on the national circuit and led Saurashtra to great success. He picked up 67 wickets in 2019-20, when Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. Over the last three seasons in the competition, he has taken 115 wickets in 21 matches.

“I always believed that I would get another chance,” he said. “I didn’t know how, to be honest, as the Indian Pacers were doing well the last four years. I was inspired to see them to be honest.”

“Managing Saurashtra has helped me focus on my game and not be distracted by anything else. It has helped me see the future. As Saurashtra’s captain, I care not only about my own performance but also about others and the goals of the team That kept me going.

“[The comeback] It was very emotional for my family, my wife, who was not there in 2010 when I made my debut,” he said. “She believed in me more than I did. And when I found out that she was playing, I felt the same goosebumps that I felt 12 years ago.

“I was quite young when I made my debut. All these years [at domestic level] I never felt like a veteran. I’m still 31 years old and in my prime. These four or five years would be the peak of my career and I want to continue as long as I can.”

India’s next Test series is at home against Australia in January-February, but Unadkat isn’t looking that far away. “I don’t want to wait for things, as that has been helping me honestly. I’m looking forward to Ranji’s next round, and that’s all I think about. If it has to happen, it will happen.”