Unaccompanied brother intercepted by CBP with contact details of relatives scrawled on t-shirts

A heartbreaking photo shows two unaccompanied brothers, aged just two and six, being intercepted by border agents after traveling from Guatemala to Texas.

The siblings, who have not been identified, had scribbled contact details of US-based relatives on their t-shirts.

Border police officers found the children Tuesday morning near La Grulla, Texas with a group of more than a dozen other Guatemalan migrants, including six more children who had been stranded without legal guardians.

The two boys had written on their white shirts the information of a relative in the United States, which border police officers must rely on to get the children to safety.

It is unclear whether the young people are on their way to those relatives and whether agents can contact their loved ones.

A statement from the Border Patrol read: “Many of the unaccompanied children encountered by the Border Patrol are very young and cannot give names or phone numbers of relatives.”

“To locate (a child’s) next of kin, agents must rely on information written on items of clothing or handwritten notes found among their belongings, adults within the group and/or their home country’s consulate.”

Unguarded minors arriving at the US southern border, unlike some illegal migrants, are not immediately deported.

Two young boys (6 and 2) were found by Border Patrol officers at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday with their family’s information in the US scribbled on their white t-shirts.

The children were found with a group of 18 illegal migrants, including six other children, in an area near La Grulla, Texas. Border police officers in the Rio Grande Valley intercepted more than 70,000 unaccompanied minors this year alone

Illegal migration has risen significantly in recent years under the Biden administration

Instead, children are placed in the care of federal agents until the child’s family or other relations can be located in the United States.

If no family can be found, unaccompanied minors must be returned to their country of origin.

Current policy, according to the New York Posthave ensured that more than 140,000 unaccompanied migrant children have arrived at the southern border in 2022 alone.

It has also led to an increase in the number of illegal migrants attempting to pose as children to avoid deportation. Border Patrol said it has apprehended nearly 700 child impostors in the El Paso, Texas area since October.

This week, border officials released new figures showing that more than 2 million arrests of illegal migrants had occurred on the southern border this fiscal year. That figure is significantly higher than the 1.6 million arrests made in 2021, and an increase of more than 400% from the 405,000 arrests in 2020.

Biden’s Border Crisis Breaks Another Yearly Record – With One Month To Go! Two MILLION migrants arrested at the border with Mexico for the first time in history in one year For the first time in history, more than two million migrants have been arrested at the border with Mexico in a year. The record, revealed in customs and border patrol records compiled at the border, comes amid a continuing stream of migrants in Texas, Arizona and California. The numbers show a spike this spring, with 241,000 meetings with law enforcement officers, with a number remaining above 200,000 each month even after a decline. In August the total was 203,000. The figures relate to an 11-month period, so the grand total will not be released until after the fiscal year ends on September 30. The migrants came from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua and were stopped by police at 56,000 last month, up from 50,000 in July and up from 23,000 in August, government officials said. That includes 18,000 encounters with Venezuelans, with most around Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas. It is more difficult for the US to send migrants back to those host countries because of political tensions.

Border patrols said officers have encountered more than 70,000 unaccompanied minors in the Rio Grande area alone this year.

GOP leaders across the country have underlined the gravity of the border crisis, highlighting the lack of capacity in US border towns to deal with the ongoing flow of illegal migrants.

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drew both praise and backlash when he sent 50 migrants to the elite Massachusetts vacation island of Martha’s Vineyard. Now the governor appears to be bringing more migrants to Delaware, particularly an area near President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth home.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott transports migrants from his state to Washington, DC. A group was recently dropped off outside the residence of Kamala Harris’ vice president.

Red state governors have denied taking any action out of cruelty, but rather emphasize the Biden administration’s failure to respond meaningfully to the escalating crisis at the border.

Responding to some of the outrage that has been sparked against him over the 50 Martha’s Vineyard migrants, DeSantis said, “The moment even a small fraction of what those frontier towns experience every day is brought to their front doors, they go crazy.” , and she’s so upset that this is happening.’

The 50 migrants were put on a bus less than 48 hours after landing by Governor Charlie Baker (R) and given a police escort to get a ferry to Joint Base in Cape Cod, 52 miles from Martha’s Vineyard.

Lawyers for 30 of the Venezuelan migrants who flew to the Vineyard earlier this week called for a criminal investigation into DeSantis, accusing him of “falsely promising them (the migrants) jobs and immigration assistance.”

He is charged with “hunting” the migrants, although DeSantis said the migrants knew where they were going and signed waivers before boarding the plane.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Democratic Sheriff Javier Salazar of Texas announced he would launch an investigation into whether the migrants were “kidnapped” by DeSantis.

He first claimed that some level of criminal activity was involved.

DeSantis has since aggressively dismissed the claims, pointing to the Texas sheriff’s hypocrisy after 50 migrants died in a trailer tractor in his jurisdiction over the summer.