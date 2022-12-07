‘Unacceptable on every level’: Waverley College students expelled for bullying

Six students have been expelled from Waverley College in Sydney’s eastern suburbs following a bullying incident which the school’s principal said involved “aggressive and humiliating behaviour”.

Graham Leddie, the headmaster of the boys’ school, said he took immediate action after learning of an incident involving Year 9 and Year 7 students in late October.

Waverley College charges fees of $22,500 for Year 11 and Year 12 students.

Leddie said that some Year 7 students threw fruit and water at Year 9 students during lunch time, prompting a response that was “unacceptable on all levels”.

“Year 9s responded completely disproportionately to students who were two years younger than them and it got out of hand. Most of the students who were attacked had nothing to do with provoking Year 9 students and were innocent victims,” Leddie said.