Wednesday, December 7, 2022
‘Unacceptable on every level’: Waverley College students expelled for bullying

Waverley College charges fees of $22,500 for Year 11 and Year 12 students.

Six students have been expelled from Waverley College in Sydney’s eastern suburbs following a bullying incident which the school’s principal said involved “aggressive and humiliating behaviour”.

Graham Leddie, the headmaster of the boys’ school, said he took immediate action after learning of an incident involving Year 9 and Year 7 students in late October.

Leddie said that some Year 7 students threw fruit and water at Year 9 students during lunch time, prompting a response that was “unacceptable on all levels”.

“Year 9s responded completely disproportionately to students who were two years younger than them and it got out of hand. Most of the students who were attacked had nothing to do with provoking Year 9 students and were innocent victims,” Leddie said.

“What started out as silly behavior turned into aggressive and humiliating behaviors. Six students were disenrolled as a result of this incident. The school took appropriate and direct action.”

the daily telegraphwhich first reported the incident, said some parents claimed the children were beaten with belts, locked in fire hydrant cabinets and forced to bark like dogs and lick the shoes of other students. Leddie and the school have not confirmed that report.

Leddie said the students were between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time of the incident and the school launched an investigation the next morning.

“All students found to have engaged in unlawful behavior have been suspended while the investigation continues,” the school said in a statement.

“By the next school day, a list of students involved was identified and the parents of those students requested to join their children in meetings with the principal. The result of those meetings was disenrollment for those who actively engaged in harassing behavior.”

