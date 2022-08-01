UN warns humanity in danger of ‘nuclear annihilation’ and we’re ‘extraordinarily lucky so far’ 

UN head Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the world was facing “a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War” and that it was only “one miscalculation away from nuclear destruction.”

“We have been extremely lucky so far. But happiness is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield against geopolitical tensions culminating in a nuclear conflict,” Guterres said at the start of a conference of countries signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Today humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear destruction,” he said, calling on nations to “set humanity on a new path to a world without nuclear weapons.”

Guterres’ comments came at the first 10th Review Conference of the NPT, an international treaty that came into effect in 1970 to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The meeting, held at the UN headquarters in New York, has been postponed several times since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It lasts until August 26.

Guterres said the conference was “an opportunity to strengthen the treaty” and “make it fit for the worrisome world around us,” citing Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East. East.

“The elimination of nuclear weapons is the only guarantee that they will never be used,” pleaded the secretary general, adding that he would visit Hiroshima to mark the anniversary of the August 6, 1945 atomic bombing of the Japanese city by the United States. .

“Almost 13,000 nuclear weapons are now held in arsenals around the world. All this at a time when the risks of proliferation are increasing and the barriers to prevent escalation are weakening,” Guterres added.

In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France – pledged to prevent the further proliferation of nuclear weapons.

At the last review conference in 2015, the parties could not agree on content.

And the threat of nuclear proliferation is only mounting as Iran reportedly has enough uranium to build “one, if not two” bombs, warned ex-US diplomat and nuclear weapons expert Robert Joseph.

Meanwhile, the United States and its nuclear allies on Monday reprimanded Russia for “irresponsible and dangerous” talk about the possible use of nuclear weapons as a revision of the nuclear treaty opened at the United Nations.

“Following Russia’s unprovoked and unlawful war of aggression against Ukraine, we call on Russia to cease its irresponsible and dangerous nuclear rhetoric and conduct and to honor its international obligations,” the United States, France and Britain said in a statement.

Nuclear weapons, as long as they exist, must serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war. We condemn those who would use or threaten to use nuclear weapons for military coercion, intimidation and blackmail,” they said.

Putin said on Monday: ‘There can be no winners in a nuclear war, it must never be started’, despite having rattled the nuclear saber several times since he launched his invasion of Ukraine.

The call was made amid growing concerns about the proliferation of nuclear technology, especially in Iran and North Korea, and China’s rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal.

While five leading nuclear powers are among the 191 states party to the pact, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea are not.

“The NPT has reduced the risk of a devastating nuclear war, and further reducing that risk must be a priority for all NPT States parties and for this Review Conference,” the statement said between the US, France and Britain.

They said Iran, which is currently negotiating to limit its nuclear development, “must never develop a nuclear weapon,” and called on North Korea to halt its nuclear tests and launches.

In a separate statement, US President Joe Biden called on Russia and China to demonstrate their commitment to limiting nuclear weapons.

Russia should show its willingness to renew a separate bilateral nuclear weapons reduction pact, the New START Treaty, when it expires in 2026, Biden said.

“My government is ready to negotiate quickly a new arms control framework to replace New START,” he said.

US President Joe Biden called on Russia and China to demonstrate their commitment to limiting nuclear weapons

“But negotiation requires a willing partner who acts in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has disrupted peace in Europe and is an attack on fundamental principles of the international order.”

Biden said China, meanwhile, has a responsibility “to engage in talks that reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics.”

“It is of no benefit to any of our nations, or to the world, to oppose substantial involvement in arms control and nuclear non-proliferation,” Biden said.

“The health of the NPT has always been based on meaningful, reciprocal arms restrictions between the United States and the Russian Federation. Even at the height of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union were able to work together to ensure our shared responsibility for strategic stability,” Biden said.

“The world can be confident that my administration will continue to support the NPT and seek to strengthen the non-proliferation architecture that protects people around the world.”