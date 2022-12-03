UN still awaiting full access to bring aid to ‘desperate’ Tigray

World Health Organization says the peace process has not yet allowed medical aid to reach all those in need in Ethiopia’s northern region.

A month after the ceasefire, the United Nations still lacks unfettered access to deliver humanitarian aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UN health agency said on Friday that only a trickle of aid has reached the northern region, which has been gripped by a humanitarian crisis after two years of conflict.

The Ethiopian government and Tigray regional forces agreed on November 2 to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough in a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands starved.

“That peace process has not yet resulted in the kind of full access, unfettered access and the massive scale of medical and health assistance that the people of Tigray need,” Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of emergencies, told a news conference.

“I remain cynical on that front because we’ve waited a long time to access these desperate people.”

Last week, the UN’s World Food Program said aid deliveries to Tigray “did not match the needs” of the affected region.

Ryan said there were problems in western Tigray in areas controlled by militias and other areas controlled by Eritrean forces.

“There are still significant parts of the country that are occupied by Eritrean troops, to which there is no access, and very disturbing reports are emerging about the experiences of the people there,” he said.

Troops from Eritrea, in the north, and troops from the neighboring Ethiopian region of Amhara, in the south, fought alongside the army of Ethiopia in Tigray, but were not parties to the ceasefire.

Tigray was isolated from the world for more than a year, facing severe shortages of medicines and limited access to electricity, banking and communications – services that need to be restored for relief logistical operations to function.

“It’s really hard to plan for a scaling up when you can have your ambitions curtailed at any time,” Ryan said, adding that UN bodies “welcome any cessation of violence, any access granted.”

“But the people of Tigray are desperate,” he said. “They have not had access to good health care and nutrition for years now and they need our help now. Not next week, not next month. Utilities.”

Ryan said some WHO staff could move in, while a small fuel allocation could allow the organization to meet a small percentage of the region’s needs.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s government said on Thursday it had met with Tigrayan troops in the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans that were also part of the peace deal signed in South Africa last month, the AFP news agency reported.

The peace deal states that the Tigray forces must be disarmed within 30 days of the ceasefire signing and that the Ethiopian security forces will take full control of “all federal facilities, installations and major infrastructure such as airports and highways in the Tigray region”.

However, Tigray officials have said disarmament cannot begin until Ethiopia’s government removes the fighters from Eritrea and Amhara.