UN session on biodiversity on the high seas ends without agreement

It was hoped that a fifth negotiating session on a convention on marine biodiversity for international waters would end with a treaty.



UN member states on Friday ended two weeks of negotiations without a treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.

After 15 years, including four previous formal sessions, the negotiators have still not reached a legally binding text to address the multitude of problems facing international waters – a zone that encompasses nearly half the planet.

“While we have made excellent progress, we still need a little more time to get through to the finish line,” said conference president Rena Lee.

It is now up to the UN General Assembly to resume the fifth session at a date yet to be determined.

Many had hoped that the session, which began on August 15 at United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last and deliver a definitive text on “the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction”. or simply BBNJ.

“While it is disappointing that the treaty has not been finalized in the past two weeks of negotiations, we remain encouraged by the progress made,” said Liz Karan of the NGO Pew Charitable Trusts, who called for a new session by the end of the year. year.

One of the most sensitive issues in the text was the sharing of potential profits from developing genetic resources in international waters, where pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic companies hope to find miracle drugs, products or cures.

Such costly marine research is largely the prerogative of rich countries, but developing countries do not want to be excluded from potential unexpected profits drawn from marine resources that do not belong to anyone.

‘Missed opportunity’

Similar equality issues arise in other international negotiations, such as on climate change, where developing countries feeling major damage from global warming have tried unsuccessfully to make richer countries pay to offset those impacts.

The high seas begin at the boundary of a country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) – which, under international law, extends no more than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the coast – and is not under the jurisdiction of any state.

Sixty percent of the world’s oceans fall under this category.

And while healthy marine ecosystems are crucial to humanity’s future, especially to limit global warming, only one percent of international waters are protected.

One of the main pillars of an eventual BBNJ treaty is the creation of marine protected areas, which many countries hope will cover 30 percent of the Earth’s ocean by 2030.

“Without protection in this vast area, we will not be able to meet our ambitious and necessary goal of 30 by 30,” State Department official Maxine Burkett said at an earlier news conference.

But delegations still disagree on the process of creating these protected areas and how the required environmental impact assessments will be carried out before new activities on the high seas start.

“What a missed opportunity…”, tweeted Klaudija Cremers, researcher at think tank IDDRI, which, like several other NGOs, has an observer seat in the negotiations.

The delegate from Samoa, who addressed the conference on behalf of the smaller Pacific developing islands, said they were “disappointed”.

“We live very far and it is not cheap to travel all this way. This money has not been spent on roads, medicines or schools,” she added.

“The Pacific has come here in good faith and will continue to do so until we wrap up this conference in the very near future,” she said on the verge of tears, to applause from the audience.

Laura Meller, of Greenpeace’s Protect the Oceans campaign, said: “Time is running out. Further delay means ocean destruction. We are sad and disappointed. As countries continue to talk, the oceans and everyone who trusts in them will suffer.”

