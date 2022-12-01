UN seeks record $51.5bn aid ‘lifeline’ for 2023

The UN estimates that 339 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year.

The United Nations and its partners have called for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions more people expected to need humanitarian aid.

The UN’s Global Humanitarian Overview estimates that another 65 million people will need aid next year, bringing the total to 339 million in 68 countries.

That represents more than 4 percent of the people on the planet or roughly the population of the United States.

“It’s a phenomenal number and it’s a depressing number,” UN emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva on Thursday, adding it meant “next year will be the biggest humanitarian program” the world has ever seen.

“Humanitarian needs are alarmingly high as this year’s extreme events continue into 2023,” Griffiths said, citing the war in Ukraine and the drought in the Horn of Africa.

“For people on the edge, this call is a lifeline.”

More than 100 million people have been driven from their homes as conflict and climate change exacerbate a displacement crisis.

With overlapping crises, the world is already facing the “biggest global food crisis in modern history,” the UN warned.

It pointed out that at least 222 million people in 53 countries are expected to face acute food shortages by the end of this year, with 45 million at risk of starvation.

“Five countries are already experiencing what we call famine-like conditions, where we can confidently say, unfortunately, that people are dying because of it,” Griffiths said.

Those countries – Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia and South Sudan – have seen some of their populations face “catastrophic starvation” this year, but no nationwide famine has yet been declared.

Meanwhile, nine months of war between Russia and Ukraine have disrupted food exports and about 45 million people in 37 countries are currently facing famine, the report said.

This year’s call represents a 25 percent increase over last year.

But donor funding is already under pressure due to the many crises. The UN is facing its largest ever funding gap, with funding only about 53 percent in 2022, based on data through mid-November.

“Humanitarian organizations are therefore forced to decide who to target with the available resources,” a UN statement said.