UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs

GENVE (AP) — The United Nations Development Program is calling on rich countries and financial institutions to do more to help alleviate the growing debt crisis of the world’s poorest countries, including by writing off debt — not only to reschedule them.

A UNDP report released Tuesday comes amid meetings of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 countries in Washington expected in part to consider a growing debt crisis weighing on developing countries as interest rates rise this year. have risen — increase in borrowing costs.

UNDP says the situation could jeopardize the fight against the impact of climate change, development programs and efforts to alleviate poverty – which has been one of the main drivers of migration from the developing world to richer countries.

UNDP administrator Achim Steiner quoted World Bank and IMF figures indicating that some 60 percent of low-income countries are now at high risk of — or are already in — “debt distress” twice. as much as in 2015.

“These are sobering statistics,” Steiner said. “I don’t think it takes much imagination to understand that this debt crisis threatens to spill over into a deep-seated sustainable development crisis,” which could affect developing countries’ ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. or more energy and food prices, for example, he said.

“We shouldn’t wait for interest rates to fall or for the global economy to go into recession to pay off debt,” Steiner said.

The UN program surveyed 54 countries — nearly half in Africa — that make up only about 3% of the global economy and 18 percent of the world’s population. These countries contribute the least to climate change, but are among the countries most affected by its effects.

UNDP senior economist George Molina said the “debt restructuring holdouts” are now “primarily private creditors” — and debt situations have soured that many may want to try to cut their losses. Those creditors will also still want “financial insurance” that they will be repaid even after accepting smaller losses – which is where “major economies” can help.

Ultimately, the report “Too Little, Too Late’ on International Debt Relief” hopes creditors and governments will shift their focus from traditional debt restructuring to “comprehensive restructuring with write-downs that will allow countries to return more quickly to growth, financial markets, and development progress.”

PART: