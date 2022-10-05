UN Security Council splits, again, over North Korea missiles

Debate over how to handle a North Korean ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory sparked a divided UN Security Council on Wednesday, with Russia and China insisting that US-led military exercises in the region had sparked action in North Korea.

Wednesday’s session ended with no agreement on next steps, despite warnings from the US and its allies that the council’s inability to reach consensus on North Korea’s record number of missile launches this year encouraged North Korea and the authority of the most powerful of undermined the United Nations. body.

“This council must be aware that it is being tested and its credibility is at stake. This council should act and take action that will restore its credibility,” said Hiroshi Minami, Japan’s deputy representative to the UN and one of those who unsuccessfully urged the council to return to its previously unified stance on North Korea’s launches.

North Korea’s missile flight Tuesday marked the longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and had enough power to reach the US Pacific region of Guam and beyond. It forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation warnings and stop trains.

The UN said it was one of North Korea’s unprecedented 39 ballistic missile launches so far this year, including the eight most recent in a 10-day period. It comes as North Korea also appears to be heading for a seventh nuclear test explosion, the UN says.

Within hours of the council meeting, South Korea announced that new North Korean missile launch, bringing the total for the year to 40.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for the development of a full-fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the US mainland and the territory of US allies, with the aim of extracting concessions from those countries, some experts say.

Tuesday’s launch was the first Kim has targeted Japan since 2017. It arrived within days of a US-led military exercise in the Sea of ​​Japan with allies Japan and South Korea. The exercise involved a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier.

Russia’s deputy UN representative Anna Evstigneeva urged Security Council members that it was the “irresponsibility” of that US-led exercise, along with growing US alliances with partners in the Asia-Pacific region. , which led North Korea to action.

China’s deputy UN representative Geng Shuang portrayed the matter as a confrontation between the US and North Korea, and urged a more conciliatory approach by Washington.

Wednesday’s hearing ended only with a vague call for more discussion on the issue. It served as the latest example of a growing polarization that pitted Russia and China against other permanent members of the Security Council, the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Brought to the fore by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s military assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region and US response to it, among other things, the rift has crippled the Security Council in many key actions. That’s because all five permanent members have the power to veto actions by the council.

The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006, tightening them over the years to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and cut funding.

In May, however, China and Russia blocked a Security Council resolution that would have tightened sanctions against the missile launches, in the first serious split in the council over sanctions against North Korea.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, told Security Council members on Wednesday that “two permanent members of the Security Council have engaged Kim Jong Un”.

Earlier missile launches this year had clearly been launched without any concurrent US military exercises or other apparent triggers, said Thomas-Greenfield, calling North Korea a “self-initiated escalation.”

“We will not tolerate a country blaming our defensive actions… as somehow the inherent root of these threats,” she said. She added: “The United States will not stand by as the DPRK directly threatens the US or its allies.

