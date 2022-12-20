UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in Iraq

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) — The Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent Islamic State (IS) terrorist attacks in Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine Iraqi policemen and eight civilians.

In a press release, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and condolences to the families of the victims and the Iraqi government, and wished the injured a speedy and full recovery.

They stressed the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to actively cooperate with the Iraqi government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all States to combat by all means the threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Council members reiterated their support for Iraq’s independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity. They also reaffirmed their support for Iraq’s security and the continued fight against terrorism, including IS.

Eight civilians were killed and seven others wounded on Monday when Islamic State militants attacked a civilian car outside the village of Albu Bali, near the town of Khalis in the eastern province of Diyala, about 70 kilometers northeast of Baghdad.

On Sunday, at least nine federal police officers were killed in a bomb attack near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, about 150 miles north of Baghdad.