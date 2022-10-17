UN says renewed tribal clashes kill 13 in southern Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Renewed tribal clashes in a southern Sudan province have killed at least 13 people and injured more than two dozen since late last week in the latest violence that has hit the chaotic nation in recent months, the UN said Monday.

Clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups began on Thursday over a land dispute in the Wad al-Mahi district of Blue Nile province, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The fighting, which lasted for four days before subsiding Sunday, displaced at least 1,200 people who took refuge in schools there, it said.

Government offices and the city’s market were closed, making it difficult for residents to meet their daily needs, it said. Authorities also imposed restrictions on people’s movements in the area for fear of revenge attacks, it said.

The UN Migration Office said the Jabalaween tribe, which sided with the Brita group, has expelled its rivals, the Hausa, from the area, which is inaccessible to humanitarian organizations.

The fighting between the two tribes originally started in mid-July. According to OCHA, a total of 149 people were killed and 124 injured on October 6.

The fighting in the Blue Nile province sparked violent protests in other provinces, where thousands, mostly Hausa, took to the streets to protest the government’s lack of response to the clashes.

It was the last tribal violence to hit Sudan, which is home to several long-running ethnic conflicts. The country has been in turmoil since the military took over the government in a coup last year.

The military takeover removed a civilian-led, western-backed government, disrupting the country’s short-lived transition to democracy after nearly three decades of repressive rule by autocrat Omar al-Bashir. A popular uprising forced the removal of al-Bashir and his government in April 2019.

PART: