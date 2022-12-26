UN says 2022 will be one of the deadliest years for Rohingya at sea

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The possible sinking of a boat carrying 180 Muslim-majority Rohingya on board will make 2022 one of the worst years for the community as refugees try to flee the squalid conditions in camps in Bangladesh, according to the refugee organization of the United Nations.

Nearly a million Rohingya from Myanmar live in overcrowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their homeland after the military carried out a deadly crackdown in 2017, Al Jazeera reported.

In Buddhist-majority Myanmar, most Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen as illegal immigrants from South Asia.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said last weekend it feared a boat, which started its journey from Bangladesh in late November, was missing at sea, with all 180 on board believed dead.

The UNHCR said the ship, which was not seaworthy, may have begun to crack in early December before losing contact. “We hope against our better judgment that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere,” UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told Reuters news agency.

The UNHCR estimates that nearly 900 Rohingya were killed or missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal in 2013 and more than 700 in 2014. Several hundred people are feared dead or missing at sea this year before the latest incident . “One of the worst years for dead and missing after 2013 and 2014,” Baloch said of 2022, adding that the number of people trying to flee had returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Trends show the numbers going back to 2020, when more than 2,400 people attempted the risky sea crossing, with more than 200 dead or missing.”

The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has more than quadrupled from a year earlier, human rights groups estimate.

Baloch said it was not clear where exactly the boat with 180 on board went missing, nor whether the lifting of COVID restrictions in Southeast Asia, a favored destination for the Rohingya, led to an influx of people.

Sayedur Rahman, 38, who fled Myanmar to Malaysia in 2012, said the missing included his wife, two sons aged 17 and 13, and a daughter aged 12.

“In 2017, my family came to Bangladesh to save their lives,” Rahman said, referring to the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar that year.

“But they’re all gone now… Now I’m devastated,” Rahman said. “We Rohingya are left to die… on land, at sea. Everywhere.”

Earlier this month, two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups said up to 20 people died of hunger or thirst on what the UNHCR said was a separate boat stranded at sea off the coast of India for two weeks. The boat, with at least 100 people on board, is said to be in Malaysian waters.

Amid the feared deaths, some boats made it ashore or were rescued at sea.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration said in a statement that 57 Rohingya males disembarked in Indonesia’s Aceh Besar district early Dec. 25 with the support of members of the local community.

The men-only boat is believed to have departed from Bangladesh and drifted at sea for nearly a month.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed on the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province in November, while this month the Sri Lankan navy rescued 104 Rohingya who had drifted off the island’s northern coast in the Indian Ocean.