UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves

GENEVA (AP) — The international Red Cross and United Nations are urging people and governments to do more to beat the heat, by better preparing for heat waves like the recent one from Sacramento, California, to Somalia to Sichuan, China, which could last many lives in the future.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies released their first joint report on Monday, detailing the devastation of past fires and ways to prepare for and mitigate the damage from future damage. to limit.

The report, “Extreme Heat: Preparing for the Heatwaves of the Future,” said 38 heatwaves were responsible for the deaths of more than 70,000 people worldwide from 2010 to 2019 – a likely underestimation of the real toll – in addition to impacting lives and livelihood.

That toll accounted for more than a sixth of the more than 410,000 deaths from disasters related to extreme weather and climate over the same period, the report said, citing previous Red Cross calculations.

“Heat waves are responsible for some of the deadliest disasters on record,” OCHA chief Martin Griffiths told reporters. “Devastating droughts, such as those that push Somalia to the brink of famine, become far more deadly when combined with extreme heat. We can expect more in the future. Indeed, it will only get worse as climate change spirals out of control.”

On the checklist of steps, the two organizations say some humanitarian groups are testing the roll-out of emergency housing, “green” roofs, cooling centers and changes to school calendars to reduce the impact of heat waves, which many scientists say are becoming more common because of man-made caused climate change.

In addition, governments were encouraged to boost early warning systems about heat waves and provide more training and funding to local first responders who are often the first on the scene when heat waves hit. The agencies say better coordination between humanitarian groups, development agencies and weather experts is also needed.

In particular, the UN and OCHA warn of the disproportionate impact on developing countries: they cite figures that Bangladesh, for example, has experienced a 20% increase in deaths on heatwave days compared to an average day.

Heat waves can push people to flee their hot homelands, increasing migration to cooler countries.

“It is extremely unjust that fragile countries should bear fatal losses and damage from extreme heat when they are unequivocally and clearly and clearly the least responsible for climate change,” Griffiths said.

Richer countries have the resources to help their people adapt and have pledged to do so. Poorer countries that are not responsible for these torturous heat waves do not have those resources.”

