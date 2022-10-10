UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — UN Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing immediate deployment of a rapid-action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country.

The letter, seen by The Associated Press but not made public, said the rapid action force would be deployed by one or more member states to assist Haiti’s national police. That force would “eliminate the threat of armed gangs and provide immediate protection to critical infrastructure and services”, as well as ensure the “free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from key ports and airports to communities and healthcare facilities.” .”

The letter also states that the Secretary-General can “deploy additional UN capabilities to support a ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements”.

However, the letter notes that “a return to a stronger United Nations commitment to peacekeeping will remain a last resort if the international community does not take urgent action in accordance with the options outlined and the national law enforcement capacity proves unable to to reverse the deteriorating security situation.”

The letter suggests that the rapid action force should be phased out as the Haitian police regain control of the infrastructure, and that two options could follow: Member States set up an international police task force to assist and advise local agents or set up a special unit. to target gangs.” including through joint strike, isolation and containment operations across the country.”

The letter notes that if member states do not “step forward with bilateral support and funding”, the UN operation could be an alternative.

“But as indicated, a return to UN peacekeeping was not the authorities’ preferred option,” it said.

The letter also states that the Security Council could decide to strengthen the police component of the current integrated United Nations agency in Haiti, known as BINUH, and call on member states to provide additional equipment and training to local police.

The secretary-general said the issue is urgent, noting that Haiti is “facing an outbreak of cholera amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has crippled the country”.

On Friday, the government of Haiti released an official document signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top officials requesting international partners “the immediate deployment of a specialized force, in sufficient quantity”, to stop the “criminal actions” of armed gangs by whole country.

The request comes nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs surrounded a major fuel terminal in the capital, Port-au-Prince, blocking the distribution of some 10 million liters of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 liters of kerosene on the property. was stored was prevented. .

Tens of thousands of protesters have also blocked streets in Port-au-Prince and other major cities in recent weeks, blocking the flow of traffic, including water trucks and ambulances, as part of an ongoing protest against a spike in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Gas stations and schools are closed, while banks and supermarkets operate on a limited schedule.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Henry, who announced in early September that his government could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.

Rising paralysis has seen supplies of fuel, water and other basic necessities dwindle amid a cholera outbreak that has killed several people and sickened dozens of others, with health officials warning that a lack of potable water could worsen the situation. and cramped living conditions. More than 150 suspected cases have been reported, with the UN warning that the outbreak is spreading beyond Port-au-Prince.

The outbreak comes as UNICEF warns that three-quarters of Haiti’s major hospitals are unable to provide critical services “because of the fuel crisis, insecurity and looting.”

The US embassy has granted temporary leave to staff and urged US citizens to leave Haiti immediately.

Haitian officials have not specified what kind of armed forces they are seeking, with many local leaders rejecting the idea of ​​UN peacekeepers and noting that they have been accused of sexual assault and of fueling a cholera epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people during their 13-year career. mission in Haiti that ended five years ago.

