UN mission denounces DR Congo ‘massacre’, calls for investigation

Peace force condemns ‘horrible act’ and calls for an immediate end to violence against civilians in the east.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has denounced the killings of 50 villagers allegedly by the armed group M23 in the conflict-ravaged east of the country and called for an investigation to “bring the perpetrators to justice “.

“These allegations, if confirmed, could constitute crimes under international humanitarian law,” the UN mission tweeted Thursday night, adding it was “appalled” by the killings, which the DRC military said violated a November 23 agreed ceasefire. .

The DRC army on Thursday blamed the M23 rebel group and its allies for what it called a massacre in the eastern city of Kishishe.

Denis Mukwege, the Congolese doctor who won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for helping rape victims in the strife-ravaged region, also expressed his horror at reports of “mass massacres, missing persons and forced recruitment of children” in conflicts.

United States and European Union representatives said the killings were potential war crimes, while Human Rights Watch said UN troops should be deployed to protect survivors.

‘Unfounded’ accusations

The M23 called the allegations “baseless” and denied attacking civilians.

Last week, the M23, believed to be backed by neighboring Rwanda, agreed to the ceasefire after weeks of fighting led to the displacement of nearly 200,000 people.

However, the armed group, on its most serious offensive since 2012, has rejected calls from East African leaders to disarm and withdraw from lands it has seized since the offensive began in October. It said it wants to talk directly with the government in Kinshasa.

Armistice agreed after M23 advance

The March 23 Movement, or M23, is a mostly Congolese Tutsi rebel group that lay dormant for years.

It took up arms again in November last year and took the town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda in June.

After a short period of calm, it went on the offensive again in October, significantly expanding the area under its control and advancing towards Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

Kinshasa accuses its smaller neighbor Rwanda of supporting M23, something that UN and US officials have also pointed out in recent months.

Kigali disputes the allegation, accusing Kinshasa of colluding with the FDLR, a former Rwandan Hutu rebel group formed in the DRC following the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi community in Rwanda.

Talks between the two countries in the Angolan capital Luanda led to a ceasefire just over a week ago.

The ceasefire was to take effect on November 25. It should also have been followed by a withdrawal of the M23 from the seized area two days later, but that did not happen.