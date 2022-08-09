UN holds emergency meeting on Gaza fighting

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza, with several members expressing concerns despite the weak truce between Islamic Jihad militants and Israel after three days of deadly conflict.

At the start of the meeting, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned via video that a resumption of hostilities would have “devastating” consequences.

“The ceasefire is fragile,” he warned.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia stressed that the council is “deeply concerned about this state of affairs, which could lead to the resumption of a full-fledged military confrontation and a further deterioration of the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Israel had launched a heavy air and artillery bombardment on Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza since Friday, causing the militants to fire more than 1,000 rockets in retaliation, the Israeli military said.

The violence was the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war last year.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached late Sunday ended intense fighting that killed 44 people, including 15 children, and injured 360 in the enclave, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Both sides have reserved the right to react if the ceasefire is violated.

Wennesland said the UN review of the violence was underway, noting that “about 20 percent” of the roughly 1,100 rockets fired by armed Palestinian groups had fallen into the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of the meeting, Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called on the council to place “full responsibility” on Islamic Jihad, accusing the Iranian-backed group of using Gazans as “human shields.”

“There must be one outcome, and only one outcome, to condemn (Islamic Jihad) for its twin war crimes while placing full responsibility… for the murder of innocent Palestinians on the shoulder of the radical terror group,” he said on a statement. press conference.

“They are firing rockets at Israeli civilians while using the Gazans as human shields. This is a double war crime,” he said.

United States UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield supported “Israel’s right to defend its people against terrorist threats.”

“This Council should be able to come together and unconditionally reject the terrorism of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose reckless actions have endangered the lives of civilians on both sides,” she said.

But Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour denounced Israel’s “unjustified aggression”.

“Are you ready to say enough is enough? As the supreme authority responsible for maintaining international peace and security?” he demanded. “How many more children do we have to bury until someone says enough is enough?”

The Security Council meeting took place at the UN headquarters in New York. No statement is expected after the closed-door meeting, which will follow the open debate, several diplomatic sources have said.

(AFP)