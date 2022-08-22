UN diplomat from South Sudan followed woman into Manhattan apartment raped her twice released cops

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A United Nations diplomat arrested after being accused of raping one of his neighbors has been released without charge because his status gives him diplomatic immunity and exempts him from prosecution.

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, a career diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in South Sudan, was arrested Sunday after an alleged assault in Manhattan.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place around lunchtime in the same building where Oliha lives.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape and questioned by police, but when detectives from the NYPD Special Victims Unit learned of his immunity, he was released without charge.

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, is a UN diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Oliha was released by NYPD officers after they were informed of his diplomatic immunity arising from his role at the United Nations

The victim told police how she was walking her dog around noon when she was accosted by a man in the lobby of her building, police said. New York Post.

The man allegedly told the woman that he would follow her upstairs, to which she replied: ‘No, you won’t’.

The alleged assault would have taken place around lunchtime on Sunday

But the suspect persisted, and when she opened the door to her apartment, the man forced his way inside and pressed her against the wall.

According to the police, the woman was raped twice, once with a condom and the second time without a condom.

After the attack, the woman was in shock and fell asleep. She only filed a report after a friend persuaded her to go to the police.

The victim was then taken to Columbia University Medical Center for medical care.

Nearly 12 hours later, Oliha was arrested, but police had to release him a short time later after learning of his residency status.

“It is incredibly disturbing that someone charged with rape cannot be held accountable, regardless of the facts,” said director of the Women’s Equal Justice project and former sex crimes prosecutor Jane Manning.

“I hope the NYPD detectives will do a full and thorough investigation to determine what the evidence shows.”

The Deputy Permanent Representative of the Embassy of South Sudan, Cecilia Adeng told The mail they were “unaware” of Oliha’s alleged crimes.

‘This is totally intolerable. We report to our head office and see what is going on.’

Oliha allegedly forced her way in and raped her twice