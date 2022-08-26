UN Convention on High Seas Biodiversity Struggling to Leave Port

Many had hoped that the fifth negotiating session on a marine biodiversity treaty for international waters, which began on August 15, 2022 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, would be the last.



A two-week negotiating session on a treaty to protect the high seas will conclude Friday, but UN observers held their breath and many points remained contentious among member states.

After 15 years, including four preliminary formal sessions, the negotiators have yet to reach a legally binding agreement to address the growing environmental and economic challenges related to the high seas, known as international waters – a zone covering nearly half of covers the planet.

Many had hoped that this fifth session, which began at the United Nations headquarters in New York on August 15, would be the last and yield a definitive text on “the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction” , or BBNJ for short.

But a new version of the treaty — distributed to delegates Friday morning and seen by AFP just hours before the official end of negotiations — still contained many paragraphs open for negotiation.

A meeting scheduled for 12:00 (1600 GMT) was canceled to allow talks to continue, which observers say could last until Saturday.

One of the most sensitive issues revolves around the sharing of potential gains from developing genetic resources in international waters, where pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic companies hope to find miracle drugs, products or cures.

Such costly marine research is largely the prerogative of rich countries, but developing countries do not want to be excluded from potential unexpected profits drawn from marine resources that do not belong to anyone.

The new draft text still seems to be siding with developing countries, demanding that 2% of all future sales be redistributed, eventually rising to 8%.

Will McCallum of Greenpeace accuses the EU, the United States and Canada of rejecting the proposal.

“It’s not even real money. One day it’s just hypothetical money. That’s why it’s really frustrating,” he told AFP.

The EU pushed back on that characterization, with a European negotiator telling AFP: “We are ready to contribute to the BBNJ agreement through a variety of funding sources, including what we believe to be a fair sharing of the benefits of marine genetic resources worldwide.”

Similar issues of equality between the North and the South arise in other international negotiations, such as on climate change, where developing countries feel undue damage from global warming and unsuccessfully try to get richer countries to help pay to offset those effects.

‘Too close to fail’

Some hope for an agreement.

“This is the final stage and delegates are working hard to reach an agreement,” said Liz Karan of the NGO Pew Charitable Trusts.

Jihyun Lee, a youth ambassador to the conservation organization High Seas Alliance, said, “We are too close to fail.”

The high seas begin at the border of the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of countries — which, under international law, extend no more than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the coast of any country — and are not under the jurisdiction of any state.

Sixty percent of the world’s oceans fall under this category.

And while healthy marine ecosystems are crucial to humanity’s future, especially to limit global warming, only one percent of international waters are protected.

One of the main pillars of an eventual BBNJ treaty is the creation of marine protected areas, which many countries hope will cover 30 percent of the Earth’s ocean by 2030.

“Without protection in this vast area, we will not be able to meet our ambitious and necessary goal of 30 by 30,” State Department official Maxine Burkett said at a news conference.

But delegations still disagree on the process of creating these protected areas, and on how to introduce an environmental impact assessment requirement before undertaking new activities on the high seas.

“I think they have made a lot of progress in the past two weeks on issues that have been very controversial,” said Klaudija Cremers, a researcher at the IDDRI think tank, who, like several other NGOs, has a seat with observer status in the negotiations. .

She told AFP that the latest talks on Friday could be “the push to reach an agreement”.

© 2022 AFP