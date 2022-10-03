UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle’ for survival

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the world is in “a struggle to the death” for survival as “climate chaos gallops forward” and accused the world’s 20 richest countries of not getting enough do to survive. prevent the planet from overheating.

The UN chief said that greenhouse gas emissions from global warming have reached all-time highs and are rising, and that it is time for a “quantum-level compromise” between rich developed countries emitting the most heat-trapping gases and emerging economies often feel its worst consequences.

Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in the Congolese capital Kinshasa in preparation for the major UN-led climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November. It is a time of immense climate impacts around the world – from floods that have flooded a third of Pakistan and Europe’s hottest summer in 500 years to hurricanes and typhoons that have ravaged the Philippines, Cuba and the US state of Florida.

In recent weeks, Guterres has given impetus to the climate version of asking polluters to pay for what they’ve done, commonly referred to as “loss and damage,” and he said on Monday that people need action now.

“Failing to act in the event of loss and damage leads to more loss of trust and more climate damage. This is a moral obligation that cannot be ignored.”

Guterres said the COP27 meeting in Egypt “should be the place for action against loss and damage”.

In unusually critical language, he said the pledges of the so-called G20 group of the world’s 20 leading economies “come far too little, far too late”.

Guterres warned that current commitments and policies “close the door to our chances of limiting global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius, let alone hitting the 1.5 degree target.”

“We are in a life-or-death struggle for our own safety today and our survival tomorrow,” he said.

“COP27 is the place for all countries – led by the G20 – to show that they are in this fight, and together in the fight,” Guterres said. “And the best way to show that is by coming to the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.”

Rich countries, especially the United States, have emitted far more than their share of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and natural gas, data shows. Poor countries such as Pakistan and Cuba have been affected far more than their share of global CO2 emissions.

Losses and damages have been talked about for years, but wealthier countries have often balked at negotiating details about paying for past climate catastrophes, such as the floods in Pakistan this summer.

The issue is fundamental to the world’s developing countries, and Guterres reminds rich countries “that they cannot try to sweep it under the rug… G20 countries must take responsibility for the great distress their actions have caused”, said Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa, which seeks to mobilize climate action in Africa.

Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of climate science and international affairs at Princeton University, said in an email that if high income earners and other major emitters like China want the UN convention on climate change to remain useful, “they will have to seriously grapple with loss and injury.”

Otherwise, he said, “the negotiations are headed for an endless stalemate.”

Low-emission poor countries may simply refuse to discuss anything else until the issue is resolved, Oppenheimer said. Richer countries can find a way around this problem without paying for direct damage by paying poorer countries more to adapt to mitigate future disasters, but even then, developed countries will have to cash out, not just make promises as they do. have done in the past, he said.

Guterres’ comments “highlight what small islands and least developed countries have been arguing for decades — that loss and damage is irrefutable and already disproportionately affects the most vulnerable countries and communities,” said Adelle Thomas, a Bahamas climate scientist.

“We are reaching a breaking point where developed countries must respond rather than continue to delay action with empty promises and lengthy discussions,” she added.

____

Borenstein reported from Washington

____

Follow AP’s climate and environmental reporting at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

____

Follow Edith Lederer and Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @edithledererAP and @borenbears

____

Associated Press climate and environmental awareness receives support from several private foundations. Read more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

PART: