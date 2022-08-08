UN Chief says risk of nuclear confrontation has returned after decades

Responding to reports of renewed Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhya facility in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades and called on nuclear states to oblige not to use the weapons for the first time. Follow FRANCE 24’s live report on the crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

04:05: UN chief says any attack on nuclear power plant is “suicidal”

Any attack on a nuclear power plant is “suicidal,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a massive nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kiev blame each other for the latest attack on the Zaporizhzhya plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the war.

“Any attack on a nuclear power plant is suicidal. I hope those attacks will stop and at the same time I hope the IAEA will gain access to the plant,” Guterres said.

12:25 p.m.: American actress Jessica Chastain meets with President Zelensky

American actress Jessica Chastain visited Kiev on Sunday in support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. She also met President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked her for her “support”.

