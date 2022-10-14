UN chief: 20 leading economies must help developing nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers of the world’s 20 leading economies, urging them to change course and steer a global economic recovery that also includes developing countries hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and escalating climate emergencies.

The UN chief said in the letter ahead of the Group of 20 summit in the Indonesian resort of Bali next month that these global events, along with the rising cost of living, tighter financial conditions and unsustainable debt burdens, are “devastating economies around the world. globe.”

“The impact of these mounting shocks on developing countries is compounded by an unfair global financial system that relies on short-term cost-benefit analyzes and favors the rich over the poor,” he said.

Guterres said immediate efforts should be made “to end the cost of living emergency and to increase liquidity in developing countries.”

He urged the G20 to give up the status quo, he said the UN system and its partners have proposed a “stimulus” to address deteriorating market conditions and promote progress towards the UN. Accelerate development goals for 2030, including ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children, and achieving gender equality.

The stimulus calls for “a massive increase in public sector commitments for development, humanitarian and climate mitigation and adaptation by just 2% of global gross domestic product (GDP),” the secretary-general said.

It consists of five recommendations: immediate improvement of debt relief for vulnerable countries, better lending by development banks, involvement of private bondholders and sovereign debtors in debt relief efforts, strengthening liquidity for vulnerable countries through better use of special drawing rights and alignment of financial flows on the UN goals and the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, he said.

“More than ever,” said Guterres, “the leadership of the G20 is needed to lift the world out of its deepest crisis.”

