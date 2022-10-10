UN assembly to meet on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The UN General Assembly was due to begin debate Monday over whether Russia should demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine, but the discussion came as the most extensive rocket attacks from Moscow in months re-alarmed much of the international community.

The meeting of the assembly, scheduled before Monday’s barrage, was intended to respond to the Russian alleged absorption last month of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya. The move followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as illegal.

But countries can take the opportunity to speak out about Monday morning’s rush hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kiev, and killed at least 11 people. Russia said it was targeting military and energy facilities. But some of the rockets hit civilian areas.

Russia said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack on an important bridge on saturday. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak called the bridging charge “too cynical even for Russia”.

The UN assembly would meet in the afternoon to consider a proposed resolution that would condemn the “referendums” and consider annexations illegal.

The European Union-led move would also demand that Moscow “immediately and unconditionally” cancel its alleged annexations, call on all countries not to recognize them and urge the immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. .

A vote is expected later this week. Russia want secret ballot, an unusual move that should win a procedural vote in its own right.

Russia recently vetoed a similar but legally binding UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned the alleged annexations. below a decision taken earlier this yearSecurity Council vetoes must now be explained in the General Assembly.

The Assembly does not allow vetoes and its resolutions are not legally binding. During the war, the assembly voted to demand Russia’s withdrawal, blame Moscow for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Meanwhile, the Security Council has reached an impasse over the Russian veto.

