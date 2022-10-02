UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full search of the Catholic Church’s records on three continents to determine who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize winner Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.

The Vatican’s Sexual Abuse Bureau said last week it was… secretly sanctioned Belo in 2020, banned him from having any contact with minors or with East Timor, based on misconduct allegations that arrived in Rome in 2019. That was the year Francis passed a new Church law that required all cases of predatory prelates reported internally to establish a mechanism to investigate bishops who had long escaped responsibility for abuse or cover-ups during the Church’s decades-long scandal. .

But a brief statement from the Vatican, issued after Dutch magazine De Groen Amsterdammer exposed the Belo scandal by citing two of its alleged victims, didn’t reveal what church officials could have known before 2019.

Belo won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 with fellow East Timorese independence icon Jose Ramos-Horta for his campaign for a fair and peaceful solution to conflict in their homeland as it struggled to gain independence from Indonesia. He is venerated in East Timor and was recognized abroad for his courage in denouncing human rights abuses by Indonesian rulers, despite threats to his life.

But six years after winning the award, in 2002, Belo suddenly retired as head of the church in East Timor, a former Portuguese colony. At age 54, he was twenty years short of the normal retirement age for bishops, and he never had an episcopal appointment since.

He has said he is retiring for health and stress reasons and to give the newly independent East Timor new church leadership. But within a year of his retirement, Belo had been sent by the Vatican and its Salesian missionary order to another former Portuguese colony, Mozambique, to work as a missionary priest. There, he has said, he spent his time teaching catechism to children and giving retreats to young people.

He is currently in Portugal, where the Salesians have said they admitted him at the request of their superiors. His whereabouts are unclear and he did not respond when the Portuguese media contacted him.

Survivors advocates cite the internal investigation Francis approved and published in 2020 into the disengaged U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in call for a similar forensic investigation of church records for Belo.

The McCarrick investigation, which began after new allegations surfaced in 2018 that McCarrick had sexually assaulted a teenage altar boy, revealed how a series of bishops, cardinals and even popes for more than 20 years rejected or downplayed reports that he slept with his seminarians and allowed him to do so. to get up. through the church hierarchy.

There is no indication yet that Francis is willing to consent to a similar investigation into Belo. There does not appear to be a tidal wave of outrage within East Timor’s Catholic community, as there was among American Catholics over McCarrick. On the contrary, in the impoverished, predominantly Catholic country, where the Church has enormous influence, many rallied behind Belo despite the accusations.

Francis met on Saturday with his ambassador to Portugal and the head of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference, who is reportedly accused of covering up other abusive priests. The Vatican did not give details of the closed meetings, but Francis is expected to visit Portugal next summer for World Youth Days.

Anne Barrett-Doyle, of the online resource Bishop Accountability, called on Francis to order a “complete and thorough investigation of the Belo case, including past and present church officials from all walks of life and from every relevant region, from East -Timor to Portugal to Rome to Mozambique.”

She noted that Belo’s Salesian superiors as well as Vatican officials, up to and including Pope John Paul II, would have been involved in his 2002 retirement and subsequent transfers. East Timor falls and was then under the jurisdiction of the powerful Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which handles all ecclesiastical matters in mission areas in Africa, Asia and some other regions. But ultimately, a pope decides when bishops retire and whether they are subject to any sanction.

“The Vatican’s suggestion that it first learned of the allegations in recent years has failed the odor test. It’s completely implausible,” Barrett-Doyle said in an email. “Signs point to the real possibility that Belo is another McCarrick — an acclaimed cleric whose predations were known to many church officials.”

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric also supported a full investigation.

“These allegations are really shocking and need to be fully investigated,” he told The Associated Press. The United Nations organized a referendum on East Timor’s independence in 1999 and then provided a UN peacekeeping force to quell the widespread violence that erupted until independence was finally declared in 2002.

The leading US-based advocacy group for survivors of sexual abuse by priests, SNAP, joined the call for a more thorough investigation, especially given that Belo was allowed to continue helping children while in Mozambique .

“We learn from many allegations of child sexual abuse that there are often more victims. In this tragedy, the Vatican has released Belo to gain access to potentially more victims,” ​​said SNAP communications manager Mike McDonnell.

