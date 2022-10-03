UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian agency is warning that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors will face a severe food crisis over the next three months as the death toll from the Flood rose on Monday.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported that floods, fueled by abnormally heavy monsoon rains, have killed 1,695 people, affected 33 million, damaged more than 2 million homes and displaced hundreds of thousands who are now living in tents or makeshift homes.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its latest report on Saturday that the current flooding is expected to exacerbate food insecurity in Pakistan and that 5.7 million people in the flood-affected areas between September and November will be affected. a food crisis.

Even before the floods, 16% of the population lived in moderate or severe food insecurity, according to the World Health Organization.

However, the Pakistani government insists there are no immediate food supply concerns as wheat stocks are sufficient for the next crop and the government is importing more.

The UN agency said in a tweet Monday that the agency and other partners have stepped up their response to floods and provided aid to 1.6 million people directly affected by the Flood.

OCHA said outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases are increasing in Sindh and southwestern Baluchistan provinces, where flooding has caused the most damage since mid-June.

Several countries and UN agencies have sent more than 131 flights with help for survivors, but many complain that they have either received too little help or are still waiting for it.

The UN humanitarian agency also said in its Saturday report that rainfall in Baluchistan and Sindh has decreased significantly over the past week as temperatures begin to drop for the winter.

“Normal conditions prevail in most districts of Baluchistan, while in Sindh, the Indus River flows normally,” OCHA said. Overall, water levels had fallen by at least 34% in 18 of Sindh’s 22 districts, and by as much as 78% in some districts.

The OCHA report also highlighted the ordeal of flood survivors, saying that many still live in “unsanitary conditions in temporary shelters, often with limited access to basic services, increasing the risk of a major public health crisis.”

It said pregnant women are treated in temporary camps whenever possible and nearly 130,000 pregnant women are in urgent need of health services.

“Even before the floods, Pakistan had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia, and the situation is likely to worsen,” it said.

The UN will launch a revised call for an additional $800 million from the international community to respond to the rising life-saving needs of Pakistani flood survivors. The UN said last week that “food is being delivered to vulnerable families; however, it is still not enough to meet the nutritional needs of the people.”

Pakistan says floods have caused about $30 billion in damage to its economy.

Floods washed away thousands of miles of roads, destroyed 440 bridges and disrupted rail traffic.

Pakistan Railways said it has started restoring train service from Sindh to other cities after repairing some of the flood-damaged tracks.

