Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff after request from Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had his ears examined by an umpire for illegal sticky substances in the middle of the sixth inning of Game 3 of their NL wildcard series on Sunday at the urging of Mets manager Buck Showalter. . night.

Musgrove was working on a one-hitter with a 4-0 lead and the spin rate was higher on all six of his pitches. After Showalter entered the field, crew chief Alfonso Marquez went to the mound, felt both ears of Musgrove, and searched his cap and glove.

Fans shouted “Cheater!” in Musgrove, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series champions who were discovered by Major League Baseball with stolen signs.

The Astros cheating scandal has rocked the sport. Musgrove has said he is uncomfortable wearing his championship ring and wants “one that feels deserved” near his hometown of Padres.

The umpires allowed him to continue the pitch and after striking out Tomás Nido for the second out, Musgrove waved his hand in front of his nose towards the Mets dugout.

After Brandon Nimmo’s lineout at the end of the inning, Musgrove faced the Mets dugout and third baseman Manny Machado raised both arms in a gesture to the San Diego fans behind the dugout on the third base side.

“I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears,” tweeted Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen. “Workers use it as a mechanism to stay locked up during competitions. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys think it helps them but it’s not `sticky’ in any way. Buck is smart. Might try to just throw him off.”

San Diego batters had repeatedly struck out against Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt in the early innings in what appeared to be an attempt to disrupt his timing.

Musgrove gave up one basehit in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk, and threw 59 of the 86 strikeout pitches. His 28 fastballs averaged 2,662 revolutions per minute over six innings, up from 2,559 on average, and their speed averaged 93.9 mph, 1 mph more than during the regular season. His curve averaged 2,904, an increase of 2,722.