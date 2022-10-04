Ultraviolet metasurfaces can discriminate the handedness of biomolecules with attomolar sensitivity

Researchers at LSU, in collaboration with the Zuse Institute in Berlin, Germany, have developed an ultraviolet metasurface that distinguishes between left- and right-handed amino acids with attomolar sensitivity. Credit: LSU Engineering



Researchers at LSU, in collaboration with the Zuse Institute in Berlin, Germany, have developed an ultraviolet metasurface that distinguishes between left- and right-handed amino acids with attomolar sensitivity.

That work has just been published in Nano letters and entitled “Resonant plasmonic-biomolecular chiral interactions in the far ultraviolet: enantiomeric discrimination of sub-10 nm amino acid films.”

“Detecting the adequacy of dilute concentrations of biomolecules is an important step towards early detection of many neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s or Parkinson’s disease,” said LSU Chemical Engineering Associate Professor Kevin McPeak, lead author of the paper.

“What is unique about our work is that we have developed an aluminum meta-surface with chiroptic resonances that overlap with the bio-chiral signal. Developing meta-surfaces with an ultraviolet chiral response in resonance with biomolecular chirality is critical for the maximizing the signal amplification of weak biomolecular activity.”

Resonant plasmonic-molecular chiral interactions are a promising route to improved biosensing, the group writes. However, biomolecular optical activity mainly exists in the far-ultraviolet regime, posing significant challenges for spectral overlap with current metasurfaces. The group developed an optical model of a chiral biomolecular film on a plasmonic meta-surface. The model showed that detectable improvements in the chiroptic signals of the biomolecules were only possible when there is a close spectral overlap between the plasmonic and biomolecular chiral responses.

“Chiral objects are objects whose mirror image cannot be superimposed,” McPeak said. “Your hands are a good example of this. Biomolecules, such as amino acids and proteins, which control many of the biological processes in our body, are also chiral. Light can also be chiral through polarization. Chiral-chiral interactions are conceivable such as handshaking, ie. shaking two right hands works, while shaking the right hand to the left can lead to awkward moments.

“Because of this, chiral biomolecules absorb chiral light in a way that allows us to understand the structure of the molecules. The problem is that this is a very weak effect and therefore we miss a lot of information. But meta-surfaces with chiral resonances in the same wavelength regime as the biomolecular chiral response (e.g. far-ultraviolet) can amplify the weak chiral biological signals By tuning the plasmonic chiral response to the far-ultraviolet regime, where biomolecules have their chiral response, we maximize the potential signal amplification and bring them into resonance .”

