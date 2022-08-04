Ultrathin 2D cuprate with active periodic copper single sites, a new catalyst for Chan-lam coupling

The illustration of the anion exchange strategy for the top-down exfoliation of bulk cuprate materials [Cu 4 (OH) 6 ][O 3 S(CH 2 ) 4 SO 3 ] in atomically thin 2D-CuSSs and Atomic model of 2D-CuSSs. Credit: Science China Press



This study is led by Dr. Lu Jiong of the National University of Singapore (NUS), in collaboration with Dr. Koh Ming Joo (NUS), Dr. Chun Zhang (NUS) and Dr. Honghan Fei of (Tongji University). This team devised a ligand exchange strategy to exfoliate bulk cuprate crystals into atomically thin 2D cuprate layers whose basal plane contains periodic arrays of accessible unsaturated Cu(II) single sites (2D-CuSSs). Due to their unique structure, these 2D CuSSs appear to catalyze an efficient Chan-Lam coupling. This work was published in National Scientific Review last month.

Copper-catalyzed Chan-Lam coupling is an important oxidative coupling process widely used in organic synthesis to produce pharmaceutically important aryl carbon heteroatom compounds. Compared to homogeneous catalysts for Chan-Lam coupling, heterogeneous catalysts are much less investigated, although they are arguably more attractive in the chemical industry because of their easier separation and recycling. Although a number of heterogeneous Cu catalysts have been reported for this reaction, problems such as low stability and/or metal leaching are common.

“2D-CuSSs synthesized here contain a high density of accessible, coordinatively unsaturated single Cu-site arrays in a 2D cuprate layer, serving as efficient and robust heterogeneous catalyst candidates for cross-coupling reactions,” says Lu Jiong.

(a) 2D-CuSSs for CN coupling. Reaction conditions for CN and CO coupling. (b) The schematic illustration of the flow reaction for 2D-CuSSs catalyzed CN coupling between p-tolylboronic acid and p-chloroaniline. Credit: Science China Press



The team tested a series of substituted anilines and boric acids to investigate the substrate range of the CN coupling catalyzed by 2D-CuSSs and showed clear advantages of 2D-CuSSs over traditional homogeneous counterparts. This can be attributed to the large open area of ​​2D CuSSs with an abundance of undercoordinated Cu single sites.

The presence of atomically well-defined active sites also allows us to investigate the structure-performance relationships and to gain insight at the molecular level into the reaction mechanism as revealed by both operando-experimental and theoretical studies. Overall, the robust stability in both batch and continuous flow reactions, coupled with their good catalytic performance in the preparation of complex amine and ether compounds, underscore the potential applicability of 2D-CuSSs in fine chemical synthesis.

More information:

Huimin Yang et al, Catalytically Active Atomic Thin Cuprate with Periodic Cu Single Sites, National Scientific Review (2022). Huimin Yang et al, Catalytically Active Atomic Thin Cuprate with Periodic Cu Single Sites,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwac100

