Ultramarathon runner who claimed he was injured by a coyote, actually hurt himself in a fall

An ultramarathon runner who claims to have been brutally attacked and wounded in the face by a coyote during a 150-mile run in California near the Golden Gate Bridge has injured himself in a fall, park rangers confirmed.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) tweeted the update on Wednesday, shedding light on exactly how Dean Karanzes suffered facial injuries during the Marin Headlands Endurance race Saturday night.

The National Park Service claims officers spoke to the 59-year-old hours after the alleged attack and even opened an investigation into the 3 a.m. incident.

“While we appreciate the coverage of this, we would like to emphasize that the injuries shown were caused by a fall,” the GGNRA tweeted. “The coyote didn’t bite the person involved in this encounter.”

“To be clear, the fall, and not the coyote itself, was the source of Karnazes’ injuries,” National Park Service spokesman Julian Espinoza also told the SFGATE. “It wouldn’t be right to label the encounter as an attack.”

Karanzes gave a bizarre interview to SFGate that initially weighed in on questions about what had happened, before admitting that the incident itself made him pee.

Karnazes, who also claims to have the “endurance gene” because it doesn’t produce lactic acid – an organic acid produced when muscles make energy anaerobically, is well known in the world of long-distance running and is the author of “Ultramarathon Man: Confessions of a nightwalker.’

He also completed 50 marathons in as many states and days in 2008.

On Saturday night, Karnazes, aka “Ultramarathon Man,” posted a video to Instagram discussing the attack with his more than 100,000 followers with blood dripping from his upper and lower lip.

The caption to the video reads: “I was attacked by a shark and now a coyote.”

After being knocked to the ground, Karnazes believes the animal went after the energy bar he was preparing to eat, he said. NBC.

“I was running and I heard footsteps behind me,” he said. “I thought it was a big dog on the trail, and when I turned to look, it was a coyote.”

“Frankly, I don’t think he knew what to do,” he added.

‘He looked at me. I looked at him. He went to the bar.’

After grabbing the sticks he brought with him for support, he was able to fend off the coyote. Then he kept running.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I think I need to keep going or it’ll probably come back to me,” he concluded.

Karnazes attributes his ability to do ultramarathons and other runs over 100 miles to his body’s ability to flush lactic acid out of his system quickly.

On Monday, Karnazes shared another Instagram post with a “Don’t feed the coyotes” sign, captioned L “As I’ve seen firsthand, people (mostly tourists) have been feeding wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands area of ​​California. This has to stop.’

“If you see someone feeding a coyote, please say something. The local Rangers are doing their best, but we trail runners are more active in these areas than anyone else.’

‘Thank you. It’s best for everyone, including coyotes. #letwildlifebewild #runhappy #runwisely #runtrails.’

Named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2007, Karnazes has also traversed Death Valley in Eastern California’s Mojave Desert and a marathon to the South Pole in freezing temperatures.

The 150-mile trek was no stranger to Karnazes, who has recorded 10 separate 200-mile races.

He attributes his ability to do these runs to his body’s ability to flush lactic acid out of his system quickly.

Typically, during exercise, the body converts glucose into energy, which produces lactic acid as a byproduct. As that builds up in the muscles, it begins to cause cramps and fatigue as a signal to stop.

Karnazes never receives those signals. As a result, he can keep running without stopping and compete in some of the toughest endurance races in the world.

“At a certain level of intensity, I feel like I can go a long way without getting tired,” he told the paper. Guardian earlier.

“No matter how hard I push, my muscles never lock up. That’s nice if I’m planning to run a long way.’