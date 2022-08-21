Ultramarathon runner attacked by coyote on a 150-mile run

An ultramarathon runner was ambushed by a coyote during his 250-mile run in California near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Dean Karnazes, 59, posted a video to Instagram discussing the attack with his 100,000+ followers with blood dripping from his upper and lower lip.

The caption to the video reads: “I was attacked by a shark and now a coyote.”

Only at 3 a.m. and at the 37-mile mark, Karnazes said “something terrifying had happened.”

“I was running and I heard footsteps behind me,” he said. “I thought it was a big dog on the trail, and when I turned to look, it was a coyote.”

After being knocked to the ground, Karnazes believes the animal went after the energy bar he was preparing to eat, he said. NBC.

“Frankly, I don’t think he knew what to do,” he added.

‘He looked at me. I looked at him. He went to the bar.’

After grabbing the sticks he brought with him for support, he was able to fend off the coyote. Then he kept running.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I think I need to keep going or it’ll probably come back to me,” he concluded.

The 150-mile run was no stranger to Karnazes, who has recorded 10 separate 200-mile races, according to his website

Karnazes attributes his ability to do ultramarathons and other runs over 100 miles to his body’s ability to flush lactic acid out of his system quickly.

Known for his long distance efforts, Karnazes is best known for running 50 marathons in 50 consecutive days in 50 different states.

Named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2007, Karnazes has also traversed Death Valley in Eastern California’s Mojave Desert and a marathon to the South Pole in freezing temperatures.

Typically, during exercise, the body converts glucose into energy, which produces lactic acid as a byproduct. As that builds up in the muscles, it begins to cause cramps and fatigue as a signal to stop.

Karnazes never receives those signals. As a result, he can keep running without stopping and compete in some of the toughest endurance races in the world.

“At a certain level of intensity, I feel like I can go a long way without getting tired,” he told the paper. Guardian earlier.

“No matter how hard I push, my muscles never lock up. That’s nice if I’m planning to run a long way.’