Ultra-woke Jon Stewart apologizes for old jokes about transgender people

Jon Stewart has formally apologized for past jokes of his making fun of transgender people.

During the season two premiere of the comedian-turned-commentary comedian’s Apple TV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host championed the transgender community.

That defense included an apology for jokes he made at the expense of transgender people while hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015.

He called his old jokes “sh***y and reductive,” before saying, “Sh***y and reductive jokes are kind of my brand.”

Stewart introduced the topic during his opening monologue of an episode called The War Over Gender, in which he emphasized that there are more than two genders and that those who identify outside the binary deserve recognition in culture and society.

As he was delivering his monologue, a photo of Stewart at his old performance flashed onto the screen, highlighting the fun he was extending to himself – though he didn’t go so far as to actually shoot images of his old jokes. to play.

An almost ten year old Change.org petition mentions an example of such a Stewart joke.

During a piece about a scandal involving US lawyers from the early 2000s, Stewart said:

Here’s a general rule of thumb I have: if you don’t know if you’ve made a particular mistake more or less than 50 times, it’s not really a mistake. At that point, it’s something you do.

“For example, how many times have I accidentally picked up a tranny hooker at a truck stop? I want to say it’s in the 50’s but it could be higher. I think I mean I’m nearsighted?’

He also mocked Caitlyn Jenner when she publicly transitioned from life as a well-known Olympian and stepfather to the Kardashian siblings Bruce Jenner, into a woman.

“Caitlyn, when you were a man, we could talk about your athleticism, your business acumen,” Stewart said in 2015. “But now you’re a woman, which means your looks are really all we care about.”

He continued: ‘Wow! Remind her she now has an expiration date!” said Stewart. “You came out at 65, and you have two years left before you become invisible to society. Make the most of it.’

Flashback to the present, Stewart told the audience, “We are in a new dawn of gender and sex complexity, where those who don’t fit into a simple binary have to be seen with humanity.”

Stewart primarily targeted conservatives and “traditionalists” for their belief that there are only two genders, or that young people under the age of 18 should not undergo gender reassignment procedures.

He filled the show with several experts who supported his point of view, including a geneticist who told him that “sex is not an ambiguous number.”

Stewart also sat down with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) to ask her about the state’s stance on medical treatments for transgender youth.

Rutledge argued that many of the medical decisions young people with gender dysphoria think they want to make are irreversible and will cause lifelong suffering if they outgrow their self-image as transgender.

Stewart called her arguments fabricated, equating the state’s stance on medical procedures for trans youth to denying proper medical care to a childhood cancer patient.

The host joked about the recent surge in trans-related legislation that has occurred in all state legislatures.

What could justify this unprecedented urgency? Did transgender people storm the Capitol? Did they steal classified nuclear information from the White House and keep it in a humidor in Florida?’

The Daily Show won some 20 Emmys during Stewart’s time as a presenter; his new show has been much less well received by critics

Stewart’s show premiered last year and received generally negative reviews from critics who, among other things, called the work “outdated and unfunny.”

Even publications that were once fans of Stewart’s political humor and general schtick found the show annoying.

“I didn’t laugh once during the two 45-minute episodes screened for review,” wrote Inkoo Kang of the Washington Post.

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall wrote: “The problem with Jon Stewart is that he hasn’t changed since we last saw him rock out to Bruce Springsteen in his Daily Show finale, when the world has – both on television and off it.” .’