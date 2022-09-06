Ultra-rare porbeagle sharks are spotted ‘dueling’ off the coast of New England

Rare images of “ghost sharks,” formerly known as porbeagle, swimming off the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts show apex predators challenging each other in what could be a duel over mate or hunting grounds.

The exciting video and footage of the encounter was captured by Joe and Lauren Romeiro, a husband-and-wife duo studying sharks through non-invasive sampling techniques, which allowed them to get a closer look at these porbeagle sharks, which mainly live in deeper, colder waters. . .

Two sharks first appear in the dark water, circling each other, and then three others join the spectacle in what the team calls “the mother charge” – it’s very rare to see a single porbeagle, let alone a group.

The Romeiros have spent countless hours watching sharks off the New England coast, but sightings of the porbeagle are so rare that they dubbed it the “ghost shark.”

The porbeagle is named for its ‘porpoise’ shape, and because of its ‘beagle’-like hunting abilities, this little-known deep-water predator is often mistaken for its closest relatives, the great white and mako sharks.

The shark breed is not normally harmful to humans, although they can cause serious injury – but no deaths have ever been recorded.

And it can grow up to 12 feet tall and weigh up to 600 pounds.

“There are very few photos or film footage of free-swimming porbeagle sharks anywhere in the world,” Joe said in a statement.

‘We were on our research vessel at night to record what few have ever seen, hoping for just one porbeagle, but then we saw five interacting. It was the mother’s burden.’

This shark is just one of five shark species (there are about 500) that can warm its body, allowing it to dominate northern Atlantic waters in winter when others flee south to escape the cold.

“Were they there to mate or was this their hunting ground? Whatever the reason, they were all very well aware of each other,” Lauren said.

‘We want to better understand their movements, behavior and social interactions.

“Not only does this encounter add to our knowledge of this rare shark species, it also helps us gather the data needed to increase their protection from danger.”

The video shows the team waiting patiently for the first porbeagle to appear, which they hope to lure with bait on long ropes.

Then, for what seemed like hours, a shark emerges from the dark water and grabs the bait.

‘Traditionally, sharks have only been studied using methods that involve capturing a few individuals. It doesn’t give a true and complete picture of the behavior of the entire population, such as where they spend their time and why, because the method can change their natural behavior,” says Lauren.

“Our research technique allows us to observe many different animals at the same time and at different life stages, demonstrating that we are not dependent on capturing animals for data.”

Just last month, a fisherman off the southern British coast caught a giant porbeagle.

Ray Breton, 53, was fishing alone on his 16-foot boat off the Isle of Wight when the huge porbeagle – which is related to the Great White – went for his mackerel bait.

The fisherman started reeling in the six-foot “angry” shark, but the catch was so big it took him an hour to get it next to his boat.

Ray’s rod almost doubled before finally giving in and snapping in two.

He then drags the fishing line in with his hands and brings the huge shark past the boat so he can measure it.

The 300-pound beast struggles and rolls in the water as Ray tries to hold it still beside the boat.

The six-foot fish was far too big to pull aboard, so Ray untied the shark and then released it.