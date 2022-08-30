Ultimate Guide to 40G QSFP+ LR4 and 10G QSFP+ PSM4 Optical Module

Do you need to upgrade your network to 40G? If so, you’ll want to read this ultimate guide to the 40G QSFP+ LR4 and 40G QSFP+ PSM4 optical modules! QSFP 40G optical module is widely used in 40G networks, it includes two types of QSFP 40G LR4 optical module and QSFP 40G PSM optical module. The former is used to connect wavelength division multiplexed links, and the latter is used to connect parallel single-mode fiber links. In this guide, we will discuss the features of these modules and what you need to know before making a purchase. We’ll also provide some tips on how to install and use them in your network.

QSFP 40G LR4 introduction

QSFP 40G LR4 module usually refers to QSFP+ 40G LR4 CWDM optical module, which has LC duplex interface, four independent transceiver channels, each channel supports a rate of 10Gbps, and complies with 40GBASE LR4 and IEEE P802.3ba standards. In order to minimize chromatic dispersion, QSFP 40G LR4 CWDM optical modules must be used with single-mode fiber, and the maximum transmission distance is 10 kilometers.

The QSFP 40G LR4 optical module transmitter uses a 4-channel distributed feedback laser (DFB) array to convert the 4-channel 10Gbps electrical signal into a 4-channel CWDM optical signal, and then multiplex the 4-channel CWDM optical signal into a single-channel 40Gbps optical signal at It is transmitted on single-mode fiber; the receiving end demultiplexes the 40Gbps optical signal into a 4-channel CWDM optical signal and converts it into a 10Gbps electrical signal through a photodetector. The center wavelengths of the 4 CWDM channels of the QSFP 40G LR4 CWDM are 1271nm, 1291nm, 1311nm and 1331nm, which conform to the ITU-T G694.2 standard.

QSFP 40G PSM4 introduction

The QSFP 40G PSM4 optical module has MTP/MPO interface and provides 4 independent transmit and receive channels, each channel can run at 10G speed on single-mode fiber, and the transmission distance is up to 2 kilometers. The transmitter module of the QSFP 40G LR4 PSM4 receives the electrical input signal compatible with CML, then the receiver module converts the parallel input signal into an output signal through the photodetector array, and the output signal of the receiver module is also compatible with CML. Usually, there are guide pins inside the MTP/MPO interface socket, which can be used to align the correct interface when inserting the module. When the user inserts the fiber patch cord with the MTP/MPO connector into the QSFP+ 40G LR4 PSM4 optical module, it can be avoided The problem of fiber damage due to the misalignment of the interface.

What are CWDM and PSM?

CWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing) refers to Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing. CWDM is a type of WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing), which can send and receive signals on multiple channels on a single fiber, and is usually used in communication networks. point-to-point structure wiring.

PSM (Parallel Single Mode Fiber) refers to parallel single-mode fiber technology. Unlike CWDM optical modules that send or receive signals on multiple channels on a single fiber, PSM can simultaneously receive and send signals on four parallel fibers.

Final Words

Both QSFP 40G LR4 CWDM and 40G QSFP LR4 PSM optical modules can be used for long-distance transmission, but there are still differences in optical transmitters, transmission distance, MUX/DEMUX, and interfaces.