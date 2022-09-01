Ultimate entertainer home with country pub in backyard, Greenbank Brisbane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A seemingly normal looking Queensland home has raised the bar for the ultimate man cave.

A rural property south of Brisbane that is on the property market this week comes with some unique features, including one of the most impressive ‘entertaining’ areas imaginable – a replica of a country pub.

The fully functional outback pub style bar is located at the rear of a Greenbank property and has a pool table, fireplace, large screen TV, arcade video games, several beer fridges and a makeshift beer garden/balcony overlooking a expansive resort style pool.

And for those occasions when the pub is full, there is ample covered parking for 10 cars, a boat, caravan and a garage big enough for three lorries.

This Queensland home has raised the bar for the ultimate man cave

The rural house south of Brisbane has a replica of a country pub

The house has a pool table, fireplace, big screen TV, arcade video games, several beer fridges and a makeshift beer garden/balcony

Located on a 4,219 sq ft block, the pub – and its associated house – also has four bedrooms, three bathrooms – including a ‘pub dunny’ and a $1,170,000 price tag.

Sales agent Kim Kirby said the house has sparked tremendous interest since it went on sale on Aug. 18, taking the outdoor entertainment area to a “whole new level.”

“It is certainly very unique,” Ms Kirby told The Daily Mail Australia.

“The owners have clearly put a lot of time and love into the space. It’s pretty spectacular.’

“It is certainly very unique,” Officer Kim Kirby told The Daily Mail Australia

An authentic ‘country pub dunny’ can also be seen in the backyard entertainment area

The luxury mansion also includes a four-bedroom house with space for ten cars

The character home has hit the market, just as data from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) shows that median home prices rose 3.61 percent in the June quarter, while median unit prices rose 1.59 percent .

REIQ Chief Executive Officer Antonia Mercorella said the latest quarterly results show that the rapidly increasing property market growth in Queensland is beginning to show signs of calm.

“You only have to look at the pace of price growth over the past year, with some areas seeing incredible 20-30 percent year-on-year growth, to realize that the real estate market couldn’t keep up with that accelerated pace. forever,” Ms Mercorella told real estatecompany.com.

“This quarter we are still seeing healthy growth in most major markets, but at a more sustainable level as the Queensland property market has finally caught up to growth for which it was far too late.

The Greenbank ‘pub’ building pictured from the front

a pub in the backyard in the evening; current owners are asking for offers close to $1.2 million

“What this means in practice is that the property buying frenzy has abated, allowing buyers to be slower and more overweight, as evidenced by longer days in the market.”

Ms. Mercorella said low inventory levels continue to exert upward pressure on prices in many parts of the state.

“Our affiliate brokers tell us that real estate demand is still strong due to low supply and continued demand, but there are certain property price points and characteristics that buyers are pursuing, including a renewed interest in units and townhouses,” she said.