Ulta Beauty faces BOYCOTT after inviting controversial trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney onto podcast

A beauty company’s attempt to shape inclusivity appears to have failed after a controversial transgender influencer was featured on its podcast.

Ulta Beauty, a company with more than 1,200 beauty salons across the country, had tried to showcase the diversity of women who use the brand, but was clearly unprepared for the backlash that followed — and is now calling for the company to be boycotted. .

During a digital campaign titled “The Beauty Of…,” the podcast saw trans TikTok star 25-year-old Dylan Mulvaney interviewed by genderfluid barber to the stars, David Lopez about “all things girlhood.”

Dylan became known on TikTok through her series ‘days of girlhood’ in which she can be heard about things that she believes are ‘accessible’ to her as a trans woman.

They include finding love, being an artist, having a family and being a mother.

“Now I know I can find love. I know I can still be an artist. I know I can have a family. I want to be a mother someday and I absolutely can.

And that’s why the story still has a long way to go, because when I was grieving Boy Dylan, I didn’t know those things were even accessible to me.

‘There is a lot of shame, so much stigma. I had the idea of ​​being trans people and it was weird because I knew I was trans and yet had transphobia of myself.

“I was still judging the community and I had to get over that. We have to change it,” Dylan said.

Throughout the podcast as a whole, Dylan describes her transition, while also explaining her background and how she grew up in an “extremely conservative” family.

The backlash has been swift and fierce with subscribers to the podcast unimpressed by some accusing Dylan and Ulta of showing her as if she resembled femininity as “something that can be worn as a costume.”

‘Why didn’t you attract a woman? We are your primary target market, aren’t we?’ Twitter user Kady asked bluntly.

“STOP TROLLING WOMEN You can hide @Ultabeauty’s answers but you can’t hide your vile contempt for women,” tweeted Emmeline Wyndham.

“Beyond parody.” another summed up.

In a bizarre posting on TikTok, Dylan explains how she carried a selection of feminine hygiene products with her, despite not being physically able to menstruate.

Being the girl’s day 75 – I’ve had tampons and pads with me for the past two months, but I’ve never opened one, so let’s do it. woohoo!’ she starts before using a euphemism for vagina.

“I thought the letters stood for small, medium and large based on the size of your ‘Barbie bag,’ but after Googling I found out it’s actually the level of your flow.”

Dylan was offered a paid partnership with Tampax to advertise the menstrual products, but the message sparked a host of outrage, especially among gender-critical feminists.

“In case you’re wondering why such a deep-seated comment on this thread, many of us are aware of how disrespected we are by this person. barbie bag??? This has got to stop,” Jennifer tweeted.

Barbie bag!?! wtf. Having an unexpected period, having painful periods all your life, seeing doctors trying to figure out the cause without explanation and they call it a Barbie pouch…” Millie Mae wrote.

Glad he can wear tampons like they’re fashion accessories and never have to experience the misery of menstruation, especially as a ‘girl’ in high school, a character he mocks, added another.

The post, like many others involving Dylan, generated a host of angry responses

Some online posters are suggesting that they will stop buying Ulta products for this reason, with some making deliberately insulting comments such as “she’s actually a man.”

Dylan’s TikToks documenting her “girly days” have racked up millions of views.

In the videos, she is often seen and behaved in overly “feminine” ways that are often perceived as harmful, sexist stereotypes.

Although Dylan is “a girl,” she often attributes her femininity to what she wears, her makeup, eating habits, and dramatic emotions that lead to crying and binge shopping.

Ulta has now advocated dignity and empathy.

“At Ulta Beauty, we believe that beauty is for everyone – and we kindly request everyone to be treated with respect on our channels,” the company wrote in a statement.

The company has also been accused of hiding several replies on its social media channels.

‘We believe that beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize that some of the conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive dialogue is an important way to move beauty forward,” the company said in a statement.

“The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan themselves acknowledge in the episode. No matter how someone identifies, they deserve our respect.’