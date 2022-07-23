Ulrika Jonsson slams the Love Island boys for their ‘misogyny and sexist behaviour’ in the villa

Ulrika Jonsson has criticized the Love Island guys for their “misogyny and sexist behavior” at the villa.

The Swedish-British TV presenter and model, 54, expressed concern about their behavior towards the girls in her latest film Sun column.

Ulrika added that she is pleased that Women’s Aid is making a fuss about what viewers have seen and encouraged more people to hit back at this kind of behaviour.

Speaking:

Ulrika wrote in her column: ‘This series is not only extremely frustrating, but also very worrying. Especially since we know that a large portion of his audience is young and impressionable and might think certain behaviors are acceptable.

“So much of their behavior may seem like harmless chatter. A little fun. But it feels like they’ve given up all sense of moral compass and honesty.

Misogyny and casual sexism have cast long, dark shadows over this series, and the men themselves don’t seem to see it.

Concerned:

After Casa Amor, the guys tried to make the girls look like the bad guys, despite their own actions being much worse.

Ulrika said these men are influential once they leave the villa and she wouldn’t want her own son to see them as role models.

She ended by urging her readers to be more concerned about what happens inside the villa, rather than what the islanders will face when they come out.

Concerned:

Women’s Aid has revealed they are in talks with ITV about the ‘misogyny and controlling behaviour’ being displayed at the Love Island villa.

A statement from the charity highlighted that “specific information about abusive relationships and insight into controlling relationship behavior” is lacking in the channel’s “inclusive training” prior to the series.

Meanwhile, the women’s charity Refuge released a separate statement highlighting the “gas relief and coercion control” of some boys.

In hot water:

It comes as many have tweeted this past week during the Casa Amor fallout to evoke certain behavior from the boys.

In recent episodes, fishmonger Luca Bish accused her partner Gemma Owen of “flirting” with Billy Brown after showing clips of her during Movie Night – despite repeatedly denying anything remarkable happened between them.

Meanwhile, after Movie Night, Davide Sanclimenti once again called Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu a “liar” for her brief flirtation with George at Casa Amor, despite kissing two girls while she was away from her.

Dami Hope has also landed in hot water with fans after calling Summer Botwe “fake” and hitting back at Indiyah Polack after his blatant wandering eyes during Casa Amor.

Shock:

Response:

The Women’s Aid statement reads: “At Women’s Aid, we are being tagged in a flood of Twitter posts, with Love Island viewers highlighting the misogyny and controlling behavior displayed on screen.

“This is clearly more than talking about individual participants, and a program based on entering into romantic relationships should have guidelines about what behaviors are acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.

“We are in talks with ITV and they have shared information with us about their inclusion training, but what seems to be missing is specific information about abusive relationships and insight into controlling behavior in relationships.”

The women’s charity Refuge also wrote on Twitter in a statement: “The misogyny and casual sexism witnessed in this #LoveIsland series is extremely concerning.

“The double standards, gas lighting and coercive control displayed by the men in the villa are hugely problematic.”