Ulrika Jonsson shares a rare photo of her daughter Martha on A-level results day

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ulrika Jonsson shared a rare photo of her daughter Martha on A-level results day as she compiled her numbers on Thursday.

The TV personality, 55, who shares Martha with ex Lance Gerrard-White, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her successes.

Martha, 18, was seen proudly holding her results and donning a cheeky T-shirt that read ‘T*** for brains’.

Well done: Ulrika Jonsson, 55, shared a rare photo of her daughter Martha on A-level results day as she compiled her numbers on Thursday

Capping the photo, Ulrika wrote: ‘The girl did a great job!! #alevels #resultsday.’

Martha wore dark brown locks with blond sections around her face and a pair of silver earrings.

The mother of four also has Cameron, 27, with John Turnbull, whom she was married to between 1990 and 1995.

Mother and daughter: With the photo Ulrika wrote: ‘The girl did a great job!! #alevels #resultsday’

Bo, 22, with Markus Kempen, who she said goodbye to shortly after Bo was born in 2000.

She then married Brian Monet in 2008 and they share a son Malcolm, 14. In 2014, Brian also adopted her daughter Bo from the presenter’s relationship with German hotel boss Markus Kempen.

The bottom line is that Ulrika left little to the imagination when she shared a slew of snappy snaps on her 55th birthday on Tuesday.

The TV host went completely naked in some shots, calling herself “nasty” and “impatient” while admitting she just “wants to be loved.”

‘I’m nasty and just want to be loved’: Ulrika left little to the imagination when she shared a slew of spunky snaps on her 55th birthday on Tuesday

Raising her middle finger for a rebellious mirror selfie while modeling a black dress, the mother of four exhibited her massive collection of tattoos as she lay in bed.

In her caption, the former Gladiators star wrote, “HBD for me!!! Newest member of Club 55. I’m smart. I’m funny – quirky AND haha. I am nice. I am generous.

‘I am lively and stubborn. I am stronger than you could ever imagine. I’m soft off too. I’m impatient. I’m dirty. I am observant and know you better than you know yourself.’

Wow! Raising her middle finger for a rebellious mirror selfie while modeling a black dress, the mother of four exhibited her massive collection of tattoos while lying in bed

Nude: The TV host went completely naked in some photos, calling herself “nasty” and “impatience” while admitting she just “wants to be loved”

“I’m a lover, not a fighter. But if you push me, I’ll fight like a lion. I am a proud feminist. I’m not the person I was in my 20s, 30s, or even my 40s.

“I’m building a new life for myself now and I’m excited. I want to give love and get it back. But rather to be alone than to suffer fools.

‘I make good leaven and good love. And I still hate goat cheese. #birthday #55.’