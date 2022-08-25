Ulrika Jonsson reveals she has been kicked off a dating app

Ulrika Jonsson has angrily revealed that she was kicked off a dating app for ‘violating its terms of service’ while seeking romance online.

The 55-year-old TV personality denounced the dating app Hinge for banning her from the platform on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

Ulrika insisted that the app should spend more time banning the “countless catfish” she’s had to endure, rather than targeting her.

Sharing a screenshot of a warning telling her her profile had been deleted, Ulrika wrote: ‘Nice @hinge. No reason (Maybe you should spend a little more time banning countless catfish I’ve had to endure) I’m waiting for your response @hinge.’

The mother of four previously shared how she joined Tinder more than two years ago in hopes of finding love.

The media personality claimed she had “no idea” why she was removed, but suggested it could be because they thought she was “imitating” herself.

She said The sun: ‘I just woke up and was told I was suspended. I suspect someone pointed out to me that I was mimicking Ulrika Jonsson.’

Ulrika insisted she couldn’t say for sure why it happened, but added that she’s never had a problem with the dating app before.

Earlier this year, Ulrika offered an insight into her dating life when she revealed that she’d found it “refreshing” to date younger men because they don’t know who she is.

She was questioned in January on an episode of Loose Women about her love life while promoting the latest series of Celebs Go Dating.

The Swedish TV star started by explaining that although her three ex-husbands were her age, her recent dates were up to 28 years younger than her, the youngest admirer just 26.

She admitted: ‘Recently, I’ve only really been on dates, I guess, I haven’t been in a relationship with anyone – but the dates were a little younger, yes.

“They didn’t know I was Ulrika Jonsson, which was great.”

She added thoughtfully, “That’s the dream, to just let someone take you for who you are. I think the youngest was 26. So yes, 26, 30 years.’

About her ideal match, Ulrika said “variety is the spice of life” and said she won’t change now that she’s in her 50s.

‘If I’m too lively, too crazy for someone, then you’re not my man. You need to be able to get along with someone who is lively and unwilling to age quietly.

“But you also have to have a conversation, right? That doesn’t always happen,” she said candidly.

Honest: The Swedish TV star started by explaining that although her three ex-husbands were her age, her recent dates were up to 28 years younger than her, the youngest admirer just 26

She explained, “I’ve never had a type, so variety is the spice of life.

“I think you can tick boxes and say this is what I’m looking for, or this is what I wish this person has, but once you see them come in, you kind of know.”

Ulrika has been single since her divorce from third husband Brian Monet in 2019 after the couple split after ten years together. They have a son, Malcolm, 13.

Her first marriage to cinematographer John Turnbull was in 1990 and they have a son, Cameron, 27.

The presenter’s second marriage in 2003 was to Lance Gerrard-Wright, who was on her TV show Mr Right at the time. They share a daughter, Martha, 17.

She also has a daughter, Bo, 21, with ex-boyfriend hotelier, Marcus Kempen, whom she divorced in 2000 after two years.