Ulrika Jonsson praises Kate Moss for ‘normalising nakedness’ after she stripped for her new brand

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ulrika Jonsson has praised Kate Moss after she stripped naked to launch her new lifestyle brand.

The presenter, 55, praised the 48-year-old supermodel for ‘normalising nudity’ and ‘raising two fingers’ at the ‘British perception of nudity’ on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kate shared a video of herself swimming completely naked in the wild when she announced her self-care brand Cosmoss.

Applause: Ulrika Jonsson, 55, has praised Kate Moss, 48, (pictured) after she stripped naked to launch her new lifestyle brand on Thursday

Writing in her column for The sunUlrika Kate applauded for “taking back control of her body” after being thrown into modeling at a young age.

She wrote: ‘The British have always had a somewhat stuffy attitude towards nudity and nudity.

“But Moss has raised two fingers at that old stifled British perception of nudity. This girl is running her own race and doing her own thing.’

Astonishing: Presenter praises 48-year-old supermodel for ‘normalizing nudity’ and ‘raising two fingers’ on ‘British perception of nudity’

She continued, “I like the idea that she’s back in control and she’s doing things on her terms now. That’s what I like about her.’

Ulrika, who doesn’t shy away from nudity herself, concluded that the supermodel had paved the way for “normalizing nudity.”

The comments come as Kate became the last star to launch a wellness brand, following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow and Holly Willoughby.

On Tuesday, Kate shared a video of herself swimming completely naked in the wild, announcing the launch of her self-care brand, Cosmoss.

Wild! On Tuesday, Kate shared a video of herself wildly swimming completely naked as she announced the launch of her self-care brand, Cosmoss.

Formerly famous for her partying, the supermodel has since turned her back on her wild ways in favor of a healthier lifestyle in the Cotswolds.

In keeping with her chance at pace, Kate has announced the launch of Cosmoss, which she claims is “self-care made for life’s modern journeys.”

Kate posted the artistic black and white images of herself on Instagram, which showed her wading through the waterfront before diving into the lake.

Kate revealed that the brand will launch on September 1, 2022.