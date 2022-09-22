UK’s youngest drag queen performs for thousands on stage but supportive mum is branded ‘bad parent’

A mum has revealed how she has been branded a ‘bad parent’ and accused of ‘exploiting her son’ after supporting his dream of being a young drag queen.

Miles Pullman, 13, from Broadstairs, Kent, has always enjoyed dressing up and experimenting with hairstyles and make-up since he was two.

Over the summer he began performing as Miss Oatie T in front of thousands with some of the biggest names in drag such as Baga Chipz MBE.

But despite the family receiving tons of support from friends and family, and crowds at events where Miles performs, his mother Nicola, 50, said the feedback is not always positive.

She said some of the comments were ‘disgusting’ and added: ‘People online are saying I’m exploiting Miles for pedophiles to see and how I’m a bad parent.’

Nicola revealed: ‘About two, three years ago during the pandemic, Miles’ interest in drag started in earnest. He is so inspired by shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, especially the British one.

‘For Miles, Drag Race really showed him that drag is a real thing and it’s something he could do for the rest of his life. It inspires him and it inspires me.

‘When it was Miles’ 12th birthday last year he asked for a sewing machine because he didn’t want to be one of those drag race queens who couldn’t sew!’

Over the past year, Nicola said Miss Oatie T has received a lot of praise, love and acceptance, adding: ‘Most people are absolutely lovely but I’ve had some nasty comments.

Mum Nicola, 50, with David Paul Ludford (left) husband of famous drag queen, as RuPaul’s drag race UK The Vivienne

Cheryl Hole, Miss Oatie T (Miles) and Rylan Clarke pictured after one of Miss Oatie’s performances

“I’m literally so proud of my son though. I’ve had six foot young men cry in crowds because their parents don’t accept them – it’s really sad in this day and age.

‘It’s so amazing to see Miles come to life as Miss Oatie T on stage, he has a massive support network around him including me, his dad, his brothers, his aunties and his friends – there’s always someone in the crowd!’

This summer has been electric for Miles, performing at Dover Pride, Herne Bay Pride, his second time at Canterbury Pride and the Glitterbomb in the Park festival in Maidstone.

Nicola continued: ‘During the summer he has been seen by thousands. He is so confident.

‘It makes me so proud to see him perform and it’s so nice when people come and praise him.

“After the show he usually has a lot of people coming up and asking for pictures, but we’ve also been stopped in the street before by people complimenting his looks.

‘Since he’s still young, he’s still figuring out what kind of queen he is as he perfects his look, but his main talents are lip-syncing, dancing, deadlifts and splits.

‘Drag has literally taken over mine and my family’s life, but in the best way! Miles started dressing up with hair and make-up when he was just two years old.

‘When we go shopping it’s a much longer process because Miles wants to look at everything. I get a bottle of nail polish and he already has five!’

Miles dreams of one day appearing on the show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and despite his age, he has already started preparing to take the crown.

“His favorite queens include Cheryl Hole and Blu Hydrangea, but he has a soft spot for Danny Beard, who is one of the queen’s costars on this year’s show.

‘Danny Beard has given Miles so much support and advice over the years, so we will definitely be supporting him during this series!’