UK’s Susanna Reid from Good Morning surprises fans in a low-cut glamorous red shimmering top on Christmas Day

Susanna Reid wowed Good Morning Britain fans by donning a low-cut red glittery top for the Christmas Day episode.

The TV presenter put on a very glamorous show on Sunday morning when she hosted the two-hour celebratory special, and it certainly caught the attention of viewers at home.

With someone calling her performance a “Christmas treat,” Susanna’s gorgeous looks didn’t go unnoticed as she played alongside Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on the morning of the 25th.

Wow! Susanna Reid stunned Good Morning Britain fans by wearing a low-cut red shimmering top for the Christmas Day episode

Susanna wore a red long-sleeved top decorated with sequins that sparkled in the studio lights and looked fabulous during her celebratory TV appearance.

The 52-year-old presenter showed off her cleavage in the dazzling number.

She wore her chocolate brown locks in bouncy curls that framed her face perfectly.

Susanna also chose a bold red lip color and a full face of makeup for the special occasion.

Hosts: The TV presenter put on a very glamorous performance on Sunday morning when she hosted the two-hour celebratory special program, and it certainly caught the attention of viewers at home

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Susanna getting younger every week!❤️#gmb.”

A second wrote: “#Susannareid and #kategarraway on TV together, what a Christmas treat.”

Similarly, another added, “Just wanted to say how gorgeous Susanna & Kate look this morning.”

Admirers: Someone called her looks a “Christmas treat,” but Susanna’s gorgeous looks didn’t go unnoticed when she played alongside Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on the morning of the 25th.

A fourth wrote a special message to the GMB host: “Good morning Susanna, wishing you a Merry Christmas to you and your family, and have a wonderful Christmas, beautiful Susanna Reid ♥️♥️Xxx.”

Hosted by Susanna and her co-hosts Ben and Kate, the episode also featured the touching moment when she was reunited with an eight-year-old Ukrainian girl named Amelia Anisovych.

The presenter first met Amelia in April after she went viral for singing a song from Disney’s Frozen in a bunker, leading the journalist to travel to the Ukrainian border to talk to her.

The festive episode airs on Christmas morning and is co-hosted by Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard. In the celebratory episode, younger Susanna talks about what she’s been up to since they last met.

Amelia went viral earlier this year when she sang Frozen’s “Let It Go” from a bunker in Kiev, with Susanna first meeting her in Poland before she and her mother arrived in the UK at a later date.

At the reunion, Kate, Ben, and Susanna sit down to welcome her as the latter exclaims, “It’s so nice to see you, I’m so glad to see you!”