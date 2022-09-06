UK’s Boris Johnson hands over to new PM Liz Truss

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally offer his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday and hand over power to Liz Truss after his memorable tenure dominated by Brexit and Covid was cut short by a scandal.

Johnson, who was forced to quit after losing the support of dozens of his ministers, is saying goodbye to Downing Street before flying to the north east of Scotland to see the 96-year-old monarch.

Normally, the transfer of power is a quick affair, with outgoing and incoming leaders taking a short trip to Buckingham Palace in central London.

But both Johnson and Truss face a 1600-mile round trip to the head of state’s remote retreat of Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands.

The Queen chose not to return from her annual summer vacation for the short ceremonial audience, after ongoing health problems that have affected her ability to walk and stand.

Johnson will arrive in Balmoral at 11:20 a.m. (1020 GMT) while Truss is expected at 12:10 a.m., royal officials said.

During the meeting, which should last about 30 minutes, she will ask Truss, the leader of the largest party in parliament, to form a government.

Truss, 47, was declared the winner of an internal vote by members of the Conservative party on Monday, after a grueling contest that began in July.

All eyes are on her return to the British capital and her first speech as Prime Minister, which is expected to take place outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon – weather permitting.

Heavy rain and storms are forecast, reflecting the bleak economic situation that she and her new senior ministers will have to deal with from day one.

The appointments are to be finalized before she hosts her first cabinet meeting and faces questions in parliament on Wednesday.

To do list

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to become Finance Minister, with Attorney General Suella Braverman moving to the tricky job of Home Secretary and James Cleverly to Foreign Affairs.

If confirmed, it would mean for the first time that there will be no white men in any of Britain’s top four ministerial posts.

Truss faces a daunting to-do list as the UK is gripped by its worst economic crisis in decades.

Inflation is rampant, running at 40-year highs of 10.1 percent, with forecasts of worse and recession as winter bites.

Households will face an 80 percent rise in gas and electricity bills from October, while businesses warn they could hit the wall of even bigger hikes.

Truss, who touts himself as a free-market liberal, has promised tax cuts to boost growth, despite warnings that borrowing more could exacerbate inflation.

The contrast to the more cautious approach of her defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak has opened another rift in the Conservative party, already divided by Johnson’s departure.

Recent opinion polls suggest that a significant proportion of the British public is not confident in its ability to tackle the cost of living crisis.

A new poll by YouGov said just 14 percent expect Truss to outperform Johnson.

Johnson, 58, remains popular among the grassroots Tories as a charismatic election winner, who took the country out of the European Union.

Despite repeated allegations of corruption and favoritism during his tenure, and an unprecedented fine from the police for breaking his own lockdown rules, Johnson is said to be sorry he had to leave.

There is speculation that he could bide his time for a comeback, especially as Truss struggles to overcome the country’s many problems.

But on Monday, he gave his full support to his successor, urging the party: “Now is the time for all conservatives to stand behind it 100 percent.”

In her acceptance speech on Monday, Truss ruled out seeking her own mandate from the public in an early general election, promising victory in 2024.

(AFP)